Lateef Adedimeji: Nollywood actor wedding wit Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Nigerian Actor Lateef Adedimeji today wed im colleague for di movie industry actress Adebimpe Oyebade.

Di wedding wey dey happun for Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state witness plenti pipo plus popular actors and actresses for di movie industry.

Last month di popular actor bin confam to BBC Yoruba afta fotos of dia wedding invitation card begin circulate for social media say dia wedding don set.

Di confirmation be di first time Adedimeji go publicly confam im love affair wit Adebimpe Oyebade, afta di two Yoruba Nollywood actors don deny several times say nothing dey between dem, say dem just be friends and colleagues.

But on Saturday 18 December 2021, di two actors tie di knot of dia relationship.

See photos from di wedding

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji and im bride Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateref Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji

Who be Adetola Adedimeji Lateef

Wia dis foto come from, LATEEF ADEDIMEJI

Lateef Adedimeji na young Nollywood actor, screen writer and producer.

Dem born am for February 1 1986 for Lagos state but e come from Ogun state.

Lateef get degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

E begin dey act professionally for 2007 and don act plenty feems both English and Yoruba feems.

E also don win pleny awards.

Who be Oyebade Adebimbe

Wia dis foto come from, MO BIMPE

Oyebade Adebimpe wey many pipo sabi as Mo Bimpe na Nigerian actress.

Dem born her March 23, 1997. She be native of Ijero for Ekiti state, South West Nigeria.