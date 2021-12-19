Chidubem: Police detain madam and her husband wey allegedly hold six month old baby hostage

44 minutes wey don pass

Police for Lagos don arrest one woman and her husband over allegation say dem hold dia house help five month old pikin hostage for one month.

Dis na afta di 18-years-old mother of di pikin, Chinyere Nwafor bin claim say her oga dem collect her pikin becos she dey owe dem.

Di command arrest Tina Ogbonnaya and her husband on Saturday after di video of di malnourished pikin circulate for social media.

Chinyere allegation

Chinyere bin carry di mata go meet human right activist Harrison Gwamnishu wia she claim say her boss seize her pikin sake of say she no fit pay am back.

She confam say true-true she carry belle come Lagos and di couple help am pay all di hospital bills.

"My boss wey pay my hospital bills wen I get belle dey demand for refund and because I no fit pay dem seize my pikin," na so di teenage mother allege.

According to her, "Na madam Tina husband bring me from village say e go help me but wen I wan come Lagos im wife begin use me.

"Sometimes she go send me message for midnight and around 2am and I no dey like am.

"Dem dey accuse me say I sleep wit agbero boss. Na dat time dem begin tell me say I no go stay wit dem again. I come comot.

"Before I leave my baby wit dem my baby dey healthy. And wen I say I wan carry my baby dem say make I pay dem back all di money dem spend for my hospital bill.

"As I come back for my baby I see as my baby don lean and small."

'I bin see sign say dis girl go put us for problem' - Tina deny di allegation

Di suspects Tina and her husband Godwin Ogbonnaya dey currently detained for Divisional Police Station Ajah, Lagos State, for southwest Nigeria.

Di couple for interview wit tori pipo for di police station say dem no hold di pikin hostage as Chinyere tok.

Di husband, Godwin say im bin report di matter to police wen e notice say di girl dey join prostitutes.

"She abandon her pikin for house dey waka wit pipo wey dey do prostitution and di DPO tell us say make we alert dem wen we see her.

"We go call am, she no go take her call. She leave di pikin go village for Arochukwu, Abia state say she go write exam but na lie."

For her own side, Tina Ogbonnaya also say wetin dem do na to employ Chinyere as help wey go take care of dia baby.

Tina say she bin dey worried as di teenager carry belle "but di girl dey beg me say make I carry her go Lagos say she no wan make pipo no know say she get belle.

"As I bring am come Lagos I discover say di girl no sabi doing anything. Even to cook sef.

"We help am through di pregnancy till she born but afta she born she begin misbehave sotay she decide to go village wia she say she wan write WAEC.

"As she go village, we employ pesin wey begin take of di baby and we dey pay di pesin.

"We discover say di baby sick and say Chinyere no dey take care of di baby as she come back. Dat na why di baby emaciate like dat.

Wetin police don do

Di human right activist Gwamnishu say e want make di command transfer di matter go Homicide for di State Criminal Investigation Department.

"Chidubem die around 9pm on Friday night and we don tell di family say make dem neva bury am," e tok.

Di Lagos state police command neva issue statement on top di matter.