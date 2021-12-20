Meet 25-year-old pregnant carpenter Rachael Obukokwo

41 minutes wey don pass

Rachael Obukokwo na 25-year-old pregnant carpenter wey dey motivate pipo wit her hustling spirit.

Di young woman tell BBC Pidgin say her male colleagues respect am sake of say dem know say di work no easy.

Rachael say despite say she get belle, she no fit sidon for house sake of say fever go hold am down if she just dey house dey do nothing.

Obukokwo tok say di work don master am and she dey into kitchen cabinet, wardrobe, bed and dining dem.

Di female carpenter tok say di advantage she get over men wey dey do di work be say pipo like to patronise am sake of say dem won try female carpenter.

How she become carpenter

Obukokwo say all her friends na boys wen she dey secondary school sake of say she dey see girls as pipo wey dey make noise too much.

She say wen time to learn work reach, she choose to learn carpentry sake of say she no wan sidon wit women dey work.

"Wen I dey SS1 to SS3 naim I use learn work dat time for Abuja. Dat time na only chair naim I learn. Den wen I come back to Jesse, I kon still sign work kon learn bed and wardrobe.

She say wen she meet her husband and tell am say na furniture work she dey do, di man no be believe am until she get one work wey carry am go Enugu State.

Obukokwo say her husband call am for video call and see how she dey do di work before he believe am say she be carpenter.

'Di money no dey come in pieces, na once e dey come'

Obukokwo say why she like carpentry work be say di money no dey come in pieces, na once e dey come.

She say once di money enta, na to buy materials and use am do oda tings wey she wan do.

Di young woman say furniture work no hard so far say person wey dey do am get di determination.

She say she dey wunjure sometimes but di wound dey heal and she no fit stop di work because she dey wunjure.

"E no dey stop me oh, because my grandma say na heaven naim pesin dey rest. E do enta bodi nah, na wetin don master di bodi," Obukokwo tok.