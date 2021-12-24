Merry Christmas messages: Buhari, Biden, Akufo-Ado, Macron, world leaders Xmas wishes

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, President Joe Biden

Christians all over di world dey celebrate Christmas to mark di birth of Jesus Christ.

Dem choose 25 December of every year to celebrate di day.

Many leaders for dia Christmas message blame di corona virus pandemic for all di hardship wey happen for 2021 - dem encourage pipo to remain strong as di virus neva go finish.

President Muhammadu Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

To mark di day Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say e join Christians to celebrate di season.

President Buhari say Christmas na special period wey dey bring di world together wey mark hope for di world we corona virus dey disturb.

"Na special period wey bring pipo of di world together wit one purpose; to celebrate togetherness, joy, peace, and above all, to share love wit one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts.

"For di second Christmas running, di world no go fit celebrate as we dey do am before.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also join oda African leaders to wish Nigerians and Christians around di world happy Christmas.

Oga Jonathan for im goodwill message encourage Christians to embrace peace and show love to one another, as a reflection of wetin Christmas mean for all of humanity.

E say, "Christmas present to di world, rays of hope and optimism, inside hardship wey covid-19 pandemic and other challenges cause.

South Africa leader

Wia dis foto come from, David Mabuza Wetin we call dis foto, Deputy President David Mabuza wey address di pipo on Christmas eve as President Cyril Ramaphosa dey isolation sake of Covid infection.

Di South African leader believe say this year 2022 na yet anoda challenging time for di kontri.

Deputy President David Mabuza wey address di pipo on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa say covid-19 bin affect di economy of di South Africa.

According to di Deputy president, "We don come to di end of another challenging year sake of our long fight wit coronavirus, wey cause slow economic growth and economic hardships for businesses and households.

"Christmas na time for love, hope and giving. We regret say some pipo among us loss dia loved ones."

Emmanuel Macron of France

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel Macron

"To our soldiers, sailors and airmen wey dey engaged in operations for Christmas. To our soldiers, sailors and airmen.

"To you, di watchmen of dis Christmas night wey dey engaged in operations to protect us, I wish to send una dis message. My thoughts and those of di Nation dey with you."

Those na di exact words of President Emmanuel Macron for im Merry Christmas message

United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Christmas message say di kontri witness turbulent year sake of di for Covid-19.

Johnson, use di opportunity to beg pipo to go take covid19 vaccine wey e say e dey in line wit wetin Jesus Christ teaching.

"To collect di vaccine no be for only our sef but for friends and family and everyone wey we meet.

"And dis one follow for wetin Jesus Christ teach wey im birth make us dey celebrate - say make love our neighbours as we love ourselves.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo Addo

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo for im Christmas message say make pipo use di period time to do charity, love, humility, and reconciliation.

E say Ghana survive di worst effect of Covid-19 sake of how im administration quickly intervene to reduce di spread of di virus.

"2022 and 2023 go be years of recovery and revitilization and fast economic growth. Already, we don get clear sign say our economy go bounce back strongly.

"I dey beg everybody to stand wit my goment for dis trying time," na so Ghana president tok.

President Joe Biden

Wia dis foto come from, President Joe Biden

On Christmas eve President Joe Biden say him and di First Lady stop by di Children's National Hospital to spread a little holiday cheer.