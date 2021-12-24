Merry Christmas wishes images: Nigerian, global celebs dress for Christmas celebration

Many celebrities across di world don readi for di Christmas celebration wey be December 25 and dem don dey show dia readiness wit adorable photos wey dey light up social media.

BBC Pidgin go on social media to bring fine photos of some of dis celebrities wey dey show say dis Christmas go make sense wella.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, wey pipo know as Jenifa bin go on her Instagram page to post one photo where she wear short black gown ontop white sneakers and red socks.

Di Nigerian actress bin rob red lipstick and smile for di camera. Her smile show say Jenifa no fit wait for di Christmas celebration.

"Everything palash! Everywhere Biza Biza," she write on her Instagram page.

Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh no dull herself as she don dey readi for Christmas celebration since days ago.

Di ogbonge actress and her son wear red clothes and take photos inside snow costume as dem shine dia teeth for di camera.

Shawn John East

American former artistic gymnast and Olympic gold medallist Shawn John East also don show say she dey in di Christmas mood.

Di woman and her family bin light up social media with beautiful Christmas photo.

For di photo wey she share on her Instagram page, Shawn and her husband including dia two children wear clothes wey get red as dem pose for di camera.

Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo sidon ontop one red chair wey make am look like a queen as she wish her fans Merry Christmas in advance.

Di versatile actress wear one brown gown wey get black net for di bottom and she match am wit brown shoes and brown purse as she cross leg ontop di chair.

Duchess of Cambridge

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge bin post one beautiful photo of hersef for Instagram where she bin dey decorate Christmas tree as she wear red clothe.

Di Duchess of Cambridge tok say she dey excited say she go host people on Christmas for Westminster Abbey.

She say di place dey really special to am and her husband William.

Sofia Vergara

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara also don set for Christmas as she post one beautiful photo of hersef for her Instagram page.

She bin wear brown gown as she dey readi to enta one Christmas party.

"I celebrate festive season with una"

Bobi Wine

Politician and presidential candidate for Uganda, Robert Kyagulanyi wey pipo know as Bobi Wine also release beautiful Christmas foto wit im family.

"Everytime we come to dis time of di year, I dey look back and give glory to di almighty God wey allow us see today," na so Wine tok.

Muhammadu Buhari Christmas message

Meanwhile, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don join Christians around di world to celebrate di festive season.

Di president tok say make pipo wey dey celebrate with friends and family also reach out to di less privileged.

President Buhari also beg Nigerians make dem embrace vaccination sake of say e dey fight well against Coronavirus.

"Recent events don show say vaccination dey reduce di effects of di virus on di human body.

"I go also urge those wey don take di two doses make dem go ahead to take di booster as di Presidential Steering Committee (Psc) bin advise.