2021 come wit colourful memories for those wey say "I-Do" wit dia partner despite di coronavirus pandemic.

Dis year 2021 witness many many "I-do" and some of dis weddings become top for discussion as par who di couples be for Nigerian society.

Marriage na important aspect of life for many pipo and for two pipo to become man and wife dem gatz do wedding.

From Ikejiofor Ella Amy wey she and her husband wear "Isi Agu" do church wedding, to ogbonge Nigeria celebs like Nigeria musician Harrysong tie knot.

Nigeria President first son, Yusuf Buhari and Princess Zahra Bayero, all of dem make news as high profile weddings for di west African nation in 2021.

Nigerian actress, Inidima Okojie, Toyin Lawani, Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi, all dey among a list of top profile couple wey wed dfor di outgoing year.

Wia dis foto come from, MM Wetin we call dis foto, Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Bayero wedding

Muhammadu Buhari wed Zahra Nasir Bayero

Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Zahra Nasir Bayero finally marry for Bichi Kano State on 20 August 2021.

Yusuf and Zahra tie di knot for pride prize of N500,000 [about $1,000].

Na Communications Minister Isa Ali Pantami join di couple.

Wia dis foto come from, @Ikejiofor Ella Amy

Ikejiofor Ella Amy "Isi Agu wedding

Ikejiofor Ella Amy and her husband trend for social media afta fotos of di "Isi Agu wedding dress go viral.

Di common tin na to wear white wedding dress and suit for church wedding for Nigeria, but Ella an her husband decide to explore mixture of traditional and English style.

Di bride tell BBC Pidgin say her decision na out of di love wey she get for Africa and black pipo and to also create sometin wey dey different.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Inidimaokojie Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian actress, Inidima Okojie wit her bobo, Abasi Ene-Obong.

Ini-Dima Okojie wedding

Nigerian actress, Ini-Dima Okojie tie di knot traditionally wit her bobo, Abasi Ene-Obong.

Di 'Namaste Wahala' actress share fotos for her Instagram page say:

"Abasi, my love!!. Today, our families accept to become one.

I dey so excited to go on dis journey with you… dis' na to forever!."

Wia dis foto come from, Harrysong/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Harrysong tie knot wit im sweetheart Alexer Peres

Harrysong wedding

Ogbonge Nigeria musician Harrysong tie knot wit im sweetheart Alexer Peres for Warri for March.

On February 4 musician shock social media as im announce im engagement.

"I get am perfect dis time" Harrysong post on im Instagram page say e don go off di market.

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Bishop David Abioye only daughter Ruth marriage happun for October.

Ruth Abioye - Bishop David Abioye dauter wedding

Ruth Oluwatoyosi Abioye, di only daughter of Bishop David Abioye, di First Vice President Living Faith Church Worldwide wed her heartthrob Inalegwu Abraham Ogbole.

Di traditional wedding bin hold on Friday 29th October while di church wedding hold on Saturday 30th October 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, @olayinka_peter/Instagram

Peter Olayinka wed Yetunde Barnabas

Super Eagles footballer Peter Olayinka take di bold step wit im sweetheart Yetunde Barnabas for May 2021.

Di two tie di knot afta dating for two years.

Di wedding bin be roll call of football stars like Victor Osimhen, Simon Moses, Paul Onuachu and Henry Onyekuru.

Wia dis foto come from, Stan nze Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actor Stanley Ebuka Nzediegwu release dis foto of im new wife Blessing Jessica Obasi a day afta im wedding.

Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi wedding

Two popular Nollywood stars Stan Nze and Blessing Jessica Obasi wedding go down on Saturday September 11, for Lagos.

Di couple don dey date for a long while before dem marry.

Di two already do dia marriage introduction a week before di wedding for Stan Nze wife hometown inside Abia State, south eastern Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Emiralty Africa Wetin we call dis foto, Lateef Adedimeji & Adebimpe Oyebade

Lateef Adedimeji wed Adebimpe Oyebade

Nigerian Actor Lateef Adedimeji wed im colleague for di movie industry actress Adebimpe Oyebade.

Di wedding wey happun for Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state witness plenti pipo plus popular actors and actresses for di movie industry.

Di popular actor wed beautiful Bimpe on December 18.

Wia dis foto come from, @tobibakare Wetin we call dis foto, Tobi Bakare and im wife Anu

Tobi Bakare wedding

Reality TV star Tobi Bakare match im baby Anu Oladosu go seal di deal on 21 August, 2021.

Di star enta im Instagram to share di lovely fotos of im traditional wedding ceremony.

Wia dis foto come from, tiannahsplacempire/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Toyin Lawani and her husband wedding foto

Toyin Lawani wedding

Fashion celeb Toyin Lawani na di number ten pesin for out list f ten couples wey make dis for dia wedding for 2021.

She marry her husband Segun Wealthy wit black wedding dress for ceremony wey dem do for 12 June 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, @officialarole/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Woli Arole and im sweetheart Yemi

Woli Arole wedding

Comedian and actor Toyin Bayegun alias Woli Arole follow say "i do" inside dis 2021.

Woli Arole marry im bae Yemi.

Wia dis foto come from, @debolalagos/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Adebola William marry Kehinde Daniel, a former Ogun State Govnor daughter

Debola Lagos wedding

Co-founder and di CEO of RED for Africa Adebola Williams aka Debola Lagos marry im sweetie for very colourful wedding for Lagos.

Adebola marry Kehinde Daniel, di daughter of former Ogun state govnor.