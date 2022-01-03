Bashir Tofa: MKO Abiola opponent for June 12 1993 presidential election don die

Wetin we call dis foto, Former Nigerian presidential candidate Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa

Former Nigerian presidential candidate Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa don die.

Tofa die on Monday morning for Malam Aminu Kano Hospital for Kano at di age of 74.

Some pipo wey dey close to am say di politician bin dey sick.

Tori be say di burial of di 1993 presidential candidate go hold for im house for Gandul Albasa area of Kano.

Biography: Who be Bashir Tofa?

Dem born am for Kano on June 20, 1947.

Tofa go school for both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

E enta politics for 1976 and by 1977 e become councillor for Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area in 1977.

Since den, im don hold different political positions including Secretary of National Party of Nigeria (NPN) Kano State.

Bashir Othman Tofa run for president of Nigeria under National Republican Convention (NRC) for di 1993 presidential election against d late Moshood MKO Abiola on June 12.

Abiola wey contest as candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) win Tofa for di election - di military goment of General Ibrahim Babangida no gree declare Abiola winner of di election.