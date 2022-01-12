Nnamdi Kanu trial: Lawyer to Kanu list seven issues high court go judge on 19th January

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu don highlight issues wey im don file on behalf of e client for high court to judge during di next trial.

Aloy Ejimakor tok for statement say high court of Abia state go look into Kanu fundamental rights suite on19th January 2022.

According to di statement, Justice Benson Anya of high court of Abia state inside Umuahia don bin hear and conclude di suit on merit on 10th December 2021.

Na barrister Ejimakor bin file di mata along with odas on 27th August, 2021.

Dis na di things (reliefs) wey e dey ask court to do on behalf of im client, Nnamdi Kanu;

Declaration say military invasion of Nnamdi Kanu home inside Abia State on September 2017 by Nigeria goment dey illegal, unlawful, no follow constitution and amount to infringement of im fundamental rights to life, dignity of im pesin, im personal freedom and fair hearing as guaranteed under di Nigeria Constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.

Declaration say di arrest of Nnamdi Kanu inside Kenya by agents of di Nigeria goment without due process of law dey illegal, no make sense, no follow di constitution, unlawful and amounts to infringement of im fundamental rights against anyhow arrest to im personal freedom and to fair hearing as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.

Declaration say di torture and detention of Nnamdi Kanu inside Kenya by agents of di Nigeria goment dey illegal, unlawful, no follow di constitution and amounts to going against im fundamental rights against torture and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di Africa charter on human and pipo rights.

Wetin we call dis foto, Barister Aloy Ejimakor na lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu

Declaration say di driving of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria by di Nigeria goment and later detention and plan prosecution for charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) dey illegal, unlawful, no follow constitution and amount to going against im fundamental rights against unlawful expulsion and detention, and to fair hearing, as guaranteed under di Nigeria constitution and di African charter on human and pipo rights.

Order of injunction to stop Nigeria goment from taking any further step concerning di prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu for charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 (Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nnamdi Kanu) pursuant to im unlawful expulsion from Kenya to Nigeria.

Order wey go instruct and force Nigeria goment to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu from detention and to give am back im freedom, same as e dey as of 19th June, 2021; and to thereupon send am back to Britain, wey be im kontri where e dey stay and be citizen

Order wey go instruct and force Nigeria goment to issue official Letter of Apology to Nnamdi Kanu for going against im fundamental rights and publication of dis Letter of Apology for three (3) national dailies.

Charges wey Kanu dey face for Nigeria goment hand

Nigeria goment sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony - Di office of di Attorney-General of di federation also amend di charges against Kanu and add some.

Di amended charges against Kanu include: