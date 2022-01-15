Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2022 highlight: January 15 in Nigeria history - Explainer

15 January 2022, 19:00 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yemi Osinbajo

Every January 15 Nigeria military dey gather to mark armed forces remembrance day.

Di day na one day when dem set aside to celebrate military heroes for di Nigerian armed forces wey bin sacrifice dia lives for di nation.

January 15 Armed Forces Remembrance day na also to celebrate military pipo wey dey war front for different places to protect di nation.

Di day also dey to honour old sojas of di World War I and II plus di Nigerian Civil War.

Nigeria wey be former British colony, bin dey celebrate dia Remembrance Day for 11 November together wit oda parts of di world as Poppy Day in honour of di end of di First World War.

But as di gomment gain victory, against Biafran troops for 15 January 1970, dem move di holiday commot from di calendar of di Commonwealth of Nations.

So dem change am to 15 January to remember di di conclusion of di Nigeria Civil War wey want tear apart di unity of Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yemi Osinbajo Wetin we call dis foto, Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2022

15 January 1966 - How Coup start for Nigeria

Di 1966 Nigerian coup d'état bin start for 15 January 1966, wen some rebel Nigerian soldiers wey one Chukwuma Nzeogwu and Emmanuel Ifeajuna lead bin kill 22 pipo.

Di pipo dem kill include di den Prime Minister of Nigeria, many senior politicians, many senior Army officers plus dia wives, and sentinels wey bin dey protective duty.

Di pipo wey arrange di coup bin attack Kaduna, Ibadan, and Lagos and dem also block di Niger and Benue River inside one space of two-day span before authorities later conquer dem.

Dat time di General Officer wey dey for Command of di Nigerian Army, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, dey forced to take control of di gomment of one country where gbege dey burst, and dis one make democracy pause for dat time.

Many bin feel say di coup be arrangee by soldiers from di east to allow Aguiyi-Ironsi to be Head of State of Nigeria.

And sake of dat, Northern members of di Nigerian Army bin do dia own back and dat one lead to deaths of many innocent Igbo soldiers and civilians sake of di Nigerian Civil War.

Wia dis foto come from, FacebookYemi Osinbajo Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari lay wreath to honour Nigeria fallen heroes

Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2022

For di 2022 remembrance day of Nigeria fallen Heroes, President Muhammadu Buhari bin lead di wreath-laying ceremony and bin inspect di presidential parade for di National Arcade in Abuja.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and service chiefs plus oda ogbonge pip[o bin dey there to mark di event and pay respect to all di Nigerian heroes.

Governors for all di 36 states of Nigeria also carry body to celebrate all di kontri heroes, di ones wey don die and di ones wey still dey alive.

See photos from di 2022 remembrance celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Yemi Osinbajo