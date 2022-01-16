Obi Cubana: NDLEA grill Obinna Iyiebu on top allege relationship wit drug traffickers

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Obinna Iyiegbu

Nigerian businessman Obi Iyiegbu wey pipo sabi as Obi Cubana, don tok about wetin im go through when di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency bin invite am for question.

NDLEA bin kwesion Cubana sake of allegation say e get relationship wit some pipo wey dey traffic drugs.

Obi Cubana for one interview wit tori pesin, Ifedayo Olarinde wey dey popularly known as Daddy Freeze, say to even link am to drugs dey very ugly.

Although no be say dem link am to any drug and dem no accuse am say im dey do drugs but dem say sombody wey dem suspect pay money into im account, but to even reason di invitation be something wey im no dey happy about.

Dis latest invite na sometin wey di Cubana group of companies owner describe as "challenges wey im dey face".

For November 2021, Nigeria corruption police - di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin arrest Obi Cubana.

But Obi Cubana bin no face any legal palava for di mata at dat time wey we know of.

According to Obi Cubana: "In growth, in life pipo must face certain challenges, I dey face my own now, I tink say di tin wey pain me pass be say I bin dey detention for four days and three nights".

Im say e dey sure say di NDLEA get di ability to carry out thorough investigation into di matter as dem go do their job wella as professional wey dem be.

"I know say if dem clear me dem go allow me go, no witch hunting, nobody bin dey afta me."

Oga Cubana add say im never feel so low for im life. E also add say im bin make covenant wit God say im no go ever get hand for anything drug or sponsor dat kind business sake of say e dey destroy generation and anyone fit be victim,including im children.

Tins to sabi about Obi Cubana

Wia dis foto come from, OBI CUBANA/INSTAGRAM

Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana na businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur plus philanthropist dey for di custody of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oga Iyiegbu na di chairman and owner of di popular Cubana groups.

E enta limelight during di burial of ceremony of im mama, Mrs Uche Mabel Uyiegbu wey take place for im home town for Oba, Idemili South Local Goment Area of Anambra State.

Di 46-year old business man dey into entertainment and hospitality business. Dem born am for 12 April 1975.

Di political science graduate make im first one million naira for 1999 during im National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme.

Oga Iyiegbu career as businessman start for 2006 wen e establish one Nite Club for Abuja. E later build anoda hospitality club e call Cubana for Owerri for Imo state and get multiple businesses from there.

E be family man: Obi Cubana dey married to Ebele Iyiegbu and dem get children together.

Believer in God: From im post on social media and di interview e get wit BBC Pidgin, Obi Cubana come across as pesin wey believe in God as e say "Prayer, consistency in handiwork, human connections wit pipo, na di road of success."

You fit also like: