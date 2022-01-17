Shepherd Bushiri church pastor shot dead as im dey pray for 'prayer mountain'

Wia dis foto come from, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

One pastor for di Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church don dey shot dead for South Africa as im dey pray for 'prayer mountain'.

ECG na one church wey Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri dey operate for South Africa.

Bushiri wey confam for im social media page say dem shoot dead di pastor, Eric Bhuka, write say: "I dey greatly pained and grieved to learn di tragic shooting to death of Apostle Eric Bhuka, one of ECG pastors for South Africa.

"Wetin even dey troubling be say our na for prayer mountain dem shoot our Apostle, wia e go pray to prepare for di great entrance dis Sunday.

"I celebrate you, Apostle Eric. You came, you preach, you win souls and fordi end of your journey, you don go back towhere we go all return after we finish di mission of preaching Jesus Christ. Rest for glory, Apostle," e add..

Followers of di ECG church don dey send dia condolence messages to their leader Bushuri and Eric Bhuka family.

For October 2020 Authorities bin arrest prophet Bushiri and im wife ontop accuse of multi-million dollar fraud and corruption scandal. Dem later grant di couple bail for November 2020 wit di condition say dem go submit dia passports to authorities.

Early last year, Bushiri bin loose im eight-year old daughter Saint Israella, and dem bury di girl for Lilongwe city, Malawi.

Who be Shepherd Bushiri plus facts about am

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Shepherd Bushiri na di founder of di Evangelical Church Gathering for South Africa wit branches for oda kontries

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri na Malawi-born "prophet" wey dey operate churches from Ghana to South Africa

E claim to cure pipo of of HIV and bring back pipo from di dead, according to South Africa's Mail & Guardian tori wey land around January 2018.

Im appear to walk on air inside one video wey pipo share widely on social media

Bushiri tell Zimbabwe politician Kembo Mohadi say im go get "di crown" before dem name am vice-president, according to New Zimbabwe

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri na di founder of di Evangelical Church Gathering for South Africa wit branches for oda kontries.

Many don call di millionaire pastor one of di richest religious leaders for Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, Ecg ministries Wetin we call dis foto, Im own private jets

Im don claim to cure pipo of HIV, make blind see road, turn poor man to rich man and even one time, im claim say im waka for air.

Pastor Bushiri bin grow up Mzuzu, one city for northern Malawi before im come move to to Pretoria for South Africa.

Tori be say im dey banned from Botswana sake of "miracle moni".

Im popular sotay im crusades dey full sports stadium wit followers.

But pipo don accuse am say im dey use poor pipo wey dey desperate to change dia condition, say im dey sell "miracle oil" to dem.

Dem born 20 February 1983) also known as Major 1 or Prophet Shepherd Bushiri,