How Sergeant 'mistakenly' kill colleague wey just marry

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Francis Agube/Facebook

One Police officer dey detention afta bullet from im rifle allegedly kill im colleague for Cross River state, south-south Nigeria.

Di affected officer na Sergeant Francis Agube wey just marry, police tell BBC News Pidgin.

Tori be say di incident happen around Efiggy round about wen di officers dey on patrol duty for di capital.

Irene Ugbo, tok-tok pesin for Cross River state police command say: "Sergeant Agube marry for November last year and im wife get belle."

Di bullet hit di officer for neck, how e take happen

Wia dis foto come from, Francis Agube/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Sergeant Francis Agube during im marriage ceremony for 2021

Both di police officer and di late Agube dey attached to di State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

One Police officer wey see wetin happen say di unfortunate incident happen say di bullet hit di officer for neck "shatter im face".

"Dem bin dey drive from Effigy Roundabout, towards di station wen dem reach in front of di station Sergeant Ubi wan adjust im gun and di bullet discharge accidentally and hit Sergeant Agube wey sidon for im front.

Police react

Wia dis foto come from, Francis Agube Wetin we call dis foto, Sergeant Francis Agube wey bullet 'mistakenly' touch

Di Cross Rivers state police command say dem don keep di affected officer deadi bodi for mortuary.

Ugbo also say investigation into di matter don start and di officer wey get di gun dey detention.