'I build di motor wey I dey drive from scrap materials'

Amalu Chikamso Chizoba alias A.C.C Whizzy na 21 years old from Enugu state, South East Nigeria wey build motor wey e dey drive from scrap materials.

Chizoba tell BBC pidgin say scrap materials wey im see and buy for junk yards and dustbins na im e take build im first car.

E say pipo think say im brain no correct because e dey always waka from dustbin to dustbin sotey e know almost all di dustbin inside di state.

Di 21 years old add say because of di project wey im dey do, e no get any friend.

E say e don tey wey di idea to build di motor dey im mind.

Na wen Chizoba be small pikin na im begin use carton and and plastic take do prototype of di motor wey e get for mind.