JAMB 2022 registration date: Wen registration wan start, wetin to prepare for and how to register for 2022 UTME

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, JAMB/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board don announce di date for di registration exercise of di 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Di Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin confam give BBC Pidgin say di "UTME/DE registration go start on 12th February 2022 and end for 19th March 2022.

Wen we ask Oga Fabian if anything go change for dis year registration, E say nothing don change for now, make all candidate just begin prepare for dia registration.

For di timeline of events wey JAMB attach to dia bulletin, di board announce say di Mock examination go hold on 20th April 2022. UTME exams go hold from 20th to 30th April 2022".

How to register for JAMB

Candidates go need visit any of di accredited JAMB registration centre to fill and complete di online registration form. But first you go need generate:

Get valid e-mail account: Di first basic step to take kick start di 2022/2023 Jamb registration, na to get valid e-mail address. Either gmail or yahoo mail. Dis na to fit send or receive information from Jamb about di exam.

Get your NIN: Di National Identification Number don dey compulsory for any candidate wey wan register for di 2022 UTME.

Create Jamb profile: E dey compulsory to register your Jamb profile before you buy di 2021 registration form. Jamb profile dey very important as no candidate go fit register for Jamb if e no first create profile. Apart from Jamb registration, you go also need di Jamb profile to check your result online, check admission status, print admission letter, etc.

Check Jamb iBass: According to Jamb, before you register for di UTME exam dis year, you go need check if you dey eligible. Check dia website for more informate on dis.

Buy your Jamb 2022 E-pin registration for banks

Visit any accredited CBT centers wit your personal details and di profile PIN or Code.

NIN dey important for JAMB Registration

National Identity Card registration na mandatory requirement for pipo wey wan register.

Di University Matriculation Exam join-body say before any student start di registration exercise, dem must get dia NIN.

Di Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede say di use of NIN for registration come from Nigeria Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and di reason na to also checkmate security issues for Nigeria.

"Na for security reasons; for our small level e go help to avoid impersonation but bigger picture of insecurity for di kontri dey and we know say many of dis problems wey we get na because we get identification problem, we no fit identify every citizen..."