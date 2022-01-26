Africa Eye: Kenya underground epidemic
Wen di Covid-19 pandemic enta Kenya, di cases of violence against women increase like mad.
But sake of fear, wetin pipo go tok and police distrust mean say dem no dey report most of di cases.
Dem call am di Kenya hidden epidemic.
Africa Eye tori pesin, Tom Odula chook eye for di main reason behind di violence, find di palava wey dey behind di shocking numbers, and check out wetin goment and police dey do wey dey leave di survivors hopeless say dem go fit get justice.