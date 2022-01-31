Bae U: Skit maker IsBae U react to sex for skit accuse wit receipt

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/isbae_u

"I no go blame anybody for wetin dey happun but I go blame myself", na so comedian and skit maker Bae U respond allegations wey say im dey demand sex from women for skit roles.

For inside video wey im post on im social media page, Bae-u wey im real name na Adebayo Ridwan say im dey heartbroken and weak afta di allegations come out say e dey ask girls for sex before dem go feature for inside im comedy skit.

Bae U become trending topic for Nigeria social media space on Sunday night, 30, January 2022, afta one local blogger share multiple screenshots of im social media conversations wit ladies.

Di screenshots show am dey ask ladies wey show interests to feature for im comedy skits to come sleepover for im place for sexual activities.

Di blogger post stories of di ladies wit screenshots from di direct messages wey dem say im get wit dem.

"I don receive every stone wey dem throw me, I be human and I no go blame anybody", di skit maker respond

"Na girl wey live for my street on di mainland a very long time ago, she come around and we bin sex", e admit. but im no tok whether di relationship get anytin to do wit role for im skit.

"I pray and hope I fit go back to making more funny skit to pipo wey feel say I dey funny. I go make everyone wey dey down dey happy.

"I just wan make skit, make videos, create content", Bae U add .

Im also share screenshot of wetin im describe as blackmail wia one of di girl dey ask am for money and promise to release im videos.