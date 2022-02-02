Ogun state explain why dem re-admit two female students wey dey smoke 'shisha' for viral video

Wia dis foto come from, MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya don ban smoking of shisha for dia country.

Ogun state ministry of education don confam report say dem don ask two students wey dem find dey smoke shisha inside school uniform to return back to school.

Di video wey show di two students of Abeokuta Girls' Grammar Schools, for Ogun, South West of Nigeria dey smoke "shisha" inside uniform outside di school bin go viral on social media and e make pipo react.

Goment bin later suspend di two students for December last year.

Di state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, say dem allow di girls to return to classes afta dem don undergo series of counselling.

"Dem also go through manual labour as form of punishment in di school to serve as lessons for other students." di ministry tok.

Di commissioner say all di measures dem put in place go help reduce bad behaviours for schools.

Oga Abayomi say dem no go allow any private schools for di state admit such learners wey dem send comot from government schools.

E also tok about di plan of goment not to allow any student wey no get 70 percent school attendance to write any form of exams for public schools.

Di Permanent Secretary of di ministry, Abosede Ogunleye say di ministry bin employ counsellors to rehabilitate di girls afta dem don already serve punishment for two weeks.

"I wan believe say dem don change for di better. So I wan encourage pipo not to abuse, stigmatize or call dem names. Instead advise dem and be dia friends." she tok.

Goment put oda measures to prevent bad behaviours for school

Di commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu also tok on di measures dem wan put in place to reduce bad behaviours for schools.

E say goment dey plan to stop any student wey no get 70 percent attendance for school form writing any form of examination for public schools.

E add say, "Absenteeism of learners for schools dey worry us as government, and dis na also part of di behaviour wey we no want at all.