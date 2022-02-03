Vessel: Company alert authorities over oil ship wey explode for Delta state

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Work don start to contain di effect of di explosion wey affect one oil vessel for Nigeria Niger-Delta area, di company wey get di vessel tok.

Di level of damage wey happen for di explosion on top high sea for Delta state never clear but Ikemefuna Okafor say di company dey manage di situation.

E tell tori pipo say all di "necessary parties" dey investigate di incident.

How di explosion happen

Na Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (Sepcol) n aim get di vessel wey explode.

Di vessel na FPSO Trinity Spirit and e dey for Ukpokiti Terminal, around Excravos, Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state.

Tori be say di ship get 10 crew members wen e explode on Wednesday - e no clear if pipo die for di explosion.

Di vessel wey explode get capacity to store up to two million barrels of oil.

Wetin di company tok

Wia dis foto come from, Harrison Okene/Facebook

Okafor wey be official of di company say "Sepcol dey prioritize investigations wit respect to dia safety and security."

E also say dem don alert all relevant authorities about di development.

Ikemefuna Okafor add say "We appreciate di assistance wey Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team wey dey near Escravos facility, and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen provide us."