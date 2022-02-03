Bishop Obinim: Ghana court slap fine on popular pastor wey fix police siren and lights on private car

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bishop Obinim/Facebook

Magistrate Court for Akropong fine popular Ghana pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim sake of he fix unapproved sirens den strobe lights on en car.

Akropong Magistrate Court fine de pastor and en driver who dey handle de V8 car at de time of arrest Ghc1,200.

Police say dem arrest de driver of de pastor, Eric Kofi Agyeman after dem secure video footage wey capture Toyota Landcruiser wey get siren den strobe lights which state security people dey use.

Police Public Affairs Director, ACP Kwesi Ofori talk say what dem so on de car dey go against road traffic regulations 74(1) of Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

De court order de pastor to remove de siren and strobe lights from de car under police supervision.

Private car owners who go fix sirens go face prosecution

Police for Ghana issue warning to de general public over de use of sirens on dia private cars.

Authorities say offenders go start dey face de law once police catch them.

"We dey beg car owners say dem for shun dey fix strobe lights den sirens which dem no get entitlement to on dia vehicles. Car owners wey go flout dis law go face prosecuted," the ACP Ofori talk.

Who be Bishop Daniel Obinim

Wia dis foto come from, Bishop Obinim/Facebook

Bishop Daniel Obinim be self styled pastor for Ghana who be controversial for many reasons.

De popular pastor, who dey describe himself as "Angel" come make popular after en church International Godsway Church start dey slow church activities for TV top.

En popularity go far after people witness prophecy, miracles den testimony on en television shows which dey broadcast across de country.

In 2016, he talk en church say he dey fit transform himself into objects den animals.

Dis make British High Commissioner to Ghana at de time, Jon Benjamin, tease am for Twitter top over de claims.

In 2014, people vex am sake of he broadcast church program which show as he dey step on de stomach of one pregnant woman during prayer den deliverance.

Dis make Amnesty International for Ghana call for en prosecution for assault.

In 2018, Accra Circuit court fine he den en two of en pastors Ghc 12,000 afta dem flog two young lovers inside de church inside video wey go viral in 2016.