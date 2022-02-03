Kwara Hijab crisis: Goment shut Baptist secondary school as police restore peace afta clash for di Kwara school

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Katakata happun for Oyun Baptist Secondary School for Kwara State, north central Nigeria on Thursday, afta mama and papa of some of di pikin dem cari we no go gree waka enta di school to protest as dem allegedly no allow dia pikin dem enta di school sake of di pikin dem wear hijab.

Local media report say young pipo of di two groups wey be Christians and Muslims do face to face kwanta.

Dem no stop until security pipo come pursue dem and restore calm for di place. Dis katakata make Kwara State goment shut down di school.

How Kwara State goment react

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, One classroom inside northern Nigeria

Kwara State goment condemn di katakata wey happun for Oyun Baptist Secondary School.

For statement wey di Commisssioner of Education and Human Capital Development Hajia Sa'adatu Modibo Kawu release on Thursday, she say di Oyun Baptist Secondary School belong to di state and so wetin happun dey totally unacceptable.

"Di Kwara State goment unreservedly condemn di discrimination against anybody, especially children, for sake of religion. We no go tolerate am for any public institution wey di state get".

"While goment and security agencies kontinu to work wit leaders from all sides, we dey direct make di school close immediately until we find ways to solve di issue" she tok

"I dey beg di security pipo to investigate and bring to book anybodi wey link to cause so dat oda pipo go learn from am, di goment dey beg for peace and calm as violence no dey bring beta tin" di commissioner add.

Wetin Police tok

Di Kwara State Police Command don follow chook mouth for di mata.

For statement wey dem Police tok-tok pesin for Kwara state Okasanmi Ajayi release on Thursday, dem inform di public and citizens of Kwara State say dem don restore peace for di area.

"Di Tactical Command Unit and Conventional Police men wey go Ijagbo Community don successfully restore peace and dem also dey on ground to make sure say breakdown of law and order no happun again.

"Dis katakata happun sake of wearing of hijab inside schools, di mata wey Christia and Muslim faithful don dey drag since for Kwara State.

"Wetin concern us na di breakdown of Law and order between di Ijagbo Community and di Muslim parents wey dey protest, as dem come dey use dangerous weapons".

Kwara State Commissioner of Police Tuesday Assayomo dey beg di pipo wey get hand for di katakata to embrace peace.

Dis na di first time?

Wia dis foto come from, LUKMAN OYEDEJI

No be today dis hijab mata start, e don tey well well.

Di wahala wey weda female students go wear hijab for goment schools or not no dey only cause kasala for Ilorin, Kwara state north central Nigeria e dey happun for oda parts of di kontri too.

In di past goment bin close down ten missionaries schools to solve di mata afta authorities of some mission schools decide say dem no go gree make students use hijab for di school.

Di school authorities claim say di use of di headgear no dey in line wit di doctrine wey establish di mission schools, but di students disobey di directives.

President of di Baptist Conference for di state, Victor Dada bin tok say dem close down di school for di girls as di rules of di school no allow dat kain dressing.

Di Muslims on dia part say one court judgement don rule say hijab dey dey allowed in public schools across di state and wonder why mission schools dey drive dia children comot.

Some of di schools we don dey affected before before na Cherubim & Seraphim College Sabo Oke, ST. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Odas include CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.

Di Kwara state goment no agree to di claim say any of dis schools still belong to missionaries as high court and appeal court don rule in dia favour say na dem get di school.