Ibadan bank robbery: Armed robbers hijack bullion van, kill two for Oyo state robbery

10 February 2022, 15:19 WAT New Informate 30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tvc News

One armed robbery attack wey claim at least two pipo lives don happen afta some robbers bin hijack bullion van around Idi-Ape area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tori be say di Bullion van bin dey carry money when some armed robbers bin attack dem for di southwestern Nigerian town.

Details of di incident never clear as BBC Pidgin never fit verify where di van dey carry money go or where e dey come from but from di video wey we see, di bullion van get wetin look like bullet holes.

Di Oyo State Commissioner of police Ngozi Onadeko wey confam di robbery incident deny report say two police officers dey shot dead by armed robbers wey attack di bullion van.

Eyewitnesses tell BBC Pidgin say dem count at least two deadibody for di scene afta di robbers drive comot.

Di Commissioner wey follow tori pipo tok wen she visit di scene also confam say one of di policemen bin shoot dead one of di armed robbers wey bin dey carried away during di gun battle.

Ngozi Onadeko add say dem don carry two police officers wey dem bin shoot to hospital afta dem sustain injuries for dia legs.

She also add say investigations still dey go on, she assure pipo say pipo wey get hand for di robbery attack go dey punished.