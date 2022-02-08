Hushpuppi: Nigeria dey collabo with US & fit extradite Abba Kyari go America

Nigeria authorities fit extradite police officer, Abba Kyari go America to face di allegation wey Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) sama against am if need arise.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of di Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami give dis hint during one interview with tori pipo channels.

Oga Malami say Nigeria authorities dey collabo with America concerning di allegations against Abba Kyari and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas Aka Hushpuppi.

"Dis mata na about international collaboration, we dey collaborate, we dey work and na work in progress."

"E get plenti issues wey dey go on including di possibility of consideration for extradition associated things, dat na why di collaboration element of dis mata dey important in respect of di two cases."

Although oga Abubakar Malami no tok if US don request for extradition of Abba Kyari but e say di two kontries still dey discuss and collabo with each oda.

And there fit be need or possibility of making extradition request.

Nigeria police begin investigation on Abba Kyari afta allegation and indictment from US Federal Bureau of Investigation over allegations say e get link with Instagram influencer and fraudster, Hushpuppi.

US officials say Hushpuppi alleged for one affidavit say e make Abba Kyari to arrest one syndicate member wey e get quanta with.

Di report say, then Abba Kyari allegedly send Hushpuppi details of one bank account wey e fit deposit payment for di arrest.

But Abba Kyari don deny any involvement with Hushpuppi. E later receive suspension from work until di outcome of di investigations on top di accuse.

Before now, Abba Kyari get ogbonge reputation for Nigeria as "super cop" and e don receive many accolades both local and international for fighting crime.

Hushpuppi dey known for posting photos of im extravagant lifestyle on Instagram

Den, concerning di case of Hushpuppi, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of di Federation, Abubakar Malami say;

"As you rightly know dis na issue wey get both national and international dimensions and in respect of di two, we don dey take actions. Dis na work in progress locally and internationally."

"And we dey do whatever e go take to make sure say justice happun within di context of di law, regardless of di personalities wey dey involve."

E add say mata wey gatz to do with criminality and di enforcement of laws wey dey associated with crimes and offences fit get local and international coloration.

But for di case of Huspuppi plenti jurisdiction dey involve dat na di United Arab Emirate, United State and Nigeria but internationally and locally all hands dey on deck to get justice for di mata.

Abubakar Malami say wen criminality dey involve Nigeria and America naturally dey work togeda especially wen di offences take place for di two kontries.

"So Nigeria dey do di needful by way of supporting wetin America dey do for di purpose of make sure say dem trial di cases accordingly within di context of di American aspect of it and if need dey for local prosecution, nothing go stop am."

Hushpuppi wey dey known for posting photos of im big lifestyle on Instagram, where e get 2.5m followers, don bin plead guilty to money laundering charge for US court for April last year.

Dis na afta dem arrest am for Dubai, where e dey live, for June 2020.