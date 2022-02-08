Fuel Scarcity Abuja: Wetin cause long queues for petrol stations for Lagos and Abuja

48 minutes wey don pass

Motorists for Abuja, di capital city of Nigeria and some parts of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria dey struggle to get fuel on Tuesday as some petrol stations dey close while odas dey refuse to sell.

Long queues dey sighted for some petrol stations for FCT as pipo gada to buy both in gallons and dia moto.

Our reporter for Abuja tok say motorists dey on long queues to buy fuel from petrol stations wey dey sell while some oda filling station no dey sell.

Lagos

Di situation no dey too different from di Island part of Lagos state. However, e no too dey show for di mainland wia we notice say things dey go on normal normal.

Also, we observe say some NNPC retail stations inside Lagos dey shut and no dey sell fuel as of dis morning.

For Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos, queue never too heavy like some parts of the state sake of say some filling stations for that area still dey engage for their normal activities and queue never dey build up.

For Fagba still inside Lagos, while some filling stations also dey engage for their normal activities as queue no dey, oda filling station no sell fuel at all and vehicles no bother queue for there.

For Yaba pipo dey seen struggling to buy fuel for dia keg and moto as fuel attendants don lock up di sales.

Port Harcourt

No fuel scarcity for Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital south-south Nigeria as filling stations get supply of products and queues no dey.

Some fillings stations wey our reporter waka enta dey open and dey attend to customers.

Wetin we call dis foto, Long queues don begin show face for Lagos and Abuja

Wetin cause di fuel scarcity

Wetin we learn be say pipo wey dey market petrol still dey unsure about moves to halt petrol subsidy,sake of say goment bin don already had project for 2021 say dem go stop di subsidy regime for February dis year.

One local news outlet report say some members of di Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners don discontinue operations in protest against di low freight rate for petrol wey dey receive from goment.

Di National President, NARTO, Yusuf Othman, tell journalists for Abuja on Monday say "our pipo don park dia trucks and more pipo go still park dia own''

Di National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, also tok say di fear ova subsidy withdrawal bin don dey di minds of both private depot owners and some retailers, leading to product shortage for filling stations.

Wetin be subsidy and how e take affect Nigeria economy?

Fuel subsidy be sometin wey dem dey call under-recovery and na im be di underpriced sales of petrol.

Di official reason for oil subsidies na to reduce di impact of rising global oil prices on Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy don dey di kontri since di 1970s.

Dem institutionalise am for 1977, under di regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo wit di promulgation of di Price Control Act wey make am illegal for some products (including petrol) to dey sold above di regulated price.

Between 2006-2018 Nigeria spend about 10 trillion Naira on petroleum subsidies.

Federal goment suspend plan to remove subsidy

Nigeria Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed say goment don march break on top im plan to remove fuel subsidy for di kontri.

Di Minister tok say di suspension na till further notice during one ogbonge meeting wit legislators for inside di National Assembly for Abuja, di Nigerian capital.

She further explain give say afta dem look inside di timing of di fuel subsidy removal and di fact say in flation for di kon tri dey high, di president Muhammadu Buhari come reason am say di whole tin go cause plenti hardship for ordinary Nigerians and di president no like dat kain tin.

She further explain give say for di 2022 budget, dem be make provision for fuel subsidy from January to June and dat na from July na im subsidy for no dey.