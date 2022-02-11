‘Why I tink say e dey correct say Tinubu declare to run for President’ - Ayade
‘Why I tink say e dey correct say Tinubu declare to run for President’ - Ayade
For exclusive interview wit BBC Pidgin, Cross River Govnor Ben Ayade share wetin e tink about APC national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu intention to run as Nigeria president for di 2023 elections, e also chook mouth for report say e dey plan contest and tori about Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Ayade also share im own answer for di mata of ritual killings and oda national plus state issues.