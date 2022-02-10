E-levy Ghana: Ghanaians hit streets of Accra to protest against electronic transactions tax wey govment wan introduce

one hour wey don pass

Protestors for Ghana hit de streets of Accra to register dia displeasure wit new electronic transactions tax wey govment wan introduce

Dem also dey protest against fuel price increases, high cost of living, corruption den stuff.

Members of de Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) who dey lead de 'Yentua' demonstration say dem no go pay de e-Levy government wan introduce.

De controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy on mobile money transactions dey face strong opposition since last year when govment announce plans to introduce am.

Representatives of de opposition NDC, other political parties, Civil Society Organisations den other identifiable groups dey lead de protest.

What be electronic transactions levy?

De electronic transactions levy be new tax wey govment wan introduce on mobile money transactions for Ghana.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announce details of de new tax during de budget statement for 2022.

Govment introduce 1.75% tax on all mobile money transactions which dey exceed Ghc100.

But most Ghanaians reject dis new levy sake of dem say e dey create more hardships for citizens who already dey suffer.

Minority in Parliament, support de calls of ordinary Ghanaians to reject dis proposed levy, sake of that dem reject de 2022 budget.

However, de majority lawmakers manage pass de budget later on when presiding speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu chair sittings in de absence of de Speaker who travel to medical care.

Despite all of dis, lawmakers raise objection to de e-levy which per rules of de house dem for vote on.

In attempts to take de e-levy under certificate of emergency so say dem go fit vote on am and pass am into law, de fight break out.

Parliament last year push de debate of e-Levy to dis year after dem reach no consensus on de matter.

Ghanaians wey dey opposed to de e-Levy dey continue plus dia calls for govment to reverse de plans to introduce de e-levy.