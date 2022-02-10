Simon Leviev: Wetin be di real tori behind The Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix

The Tinder Swindler documentary don become major talking points since dem release am ontop movie streaming platform, Netflix.

Di documentary follow di tori of one con-man Simon Leviev wey dey scam women wey im meet on dating app.

Since di release on di film streaming platform, e don cause plenti tok-tok about dating fraud. E don also raise questions about who be Simon Leviev, wia im dey now? And wetin happun to im victims since dem release di documentary?

Meanwhile Netflix don also comot to tok about di true tori behind di documentary.

So who be di Tinder Swindler?

Im real name na Shimon Hayut, one convicted fraudster wey dem born for Israel.

Hayut dey use dating apps to meet multiple women, then im go collect credit and loans in dia names, afta im go leave dem wit plenty bills.

Hayut dey always jump from one identity to another in order to keep im scheme running.

Dem convict am of fraud for Finland under im birth name but im dey carry out im Tinder con under di name Simon Leviev, dey claim to be di son of wealthy diamond magnate Lev Leviev.

Once dem reveal im name for one VG expose, im supposedly take di name David Sharon make authorities no catch am.

Which kain scam im dey do?

Hayut dey follow one pattern: Im go match wit a woman on Tinder, take her on expensive and impressive first date and slowly build dia relationship as dem dey fly around di world and secretly dey date other women.

Im accusers claim say, at a certain point, Hayut go confide in dem say im dey worry say e get some enemies wey dey around di corner.

Eventually, im go send foto of im bleeding bodyguard, claim say im enemies injure dem, Dis one dey cause worry for im victims.

Once im don lay di groundwork, im go urgently message each "girlfriend" to say im no fit use im credit card for security reasons and ask her to open a new one under her name for him to use.

From dia, im go run.

How much money im don tiff?

According to wetin tori pipo for The Times of Israel report for 2019, im don tiff estimated $10 million. Hayut no dey pay back di money. Im go sometimes cajole, threaten or otherwise begin stall im victims.

Im get di habit of sending plenti crazy WhatsApp voice messages, even sending one to di filmmakers wen im learn about di feem The Tinder Swindler dey exist, according to wetin Netflix tok.

How dem catch Simon Hayut?

Na one of Hayut long-term girlfriends, Ayleen Koeleman, wey see di VG piece turn di tables on am.

After di tori go viral, Hayut take break from jet-setting and lay low. Im turn to Koeleman, di only woman wey be like say e trust for help - but she dey ahead of am.

Koeleman later tell am say im fit sell im designer-brand clothes to make some moni and simply keep di money, she swindle di Tinder Swindler herself.

After some quick detective work, she realise say Hayut dey fly go Greece and give im flight information to di authorities.

Simon Hayut later chop arrest for 2019 and dem sentence am to 15 months in prison for fraud for Israel soon afta.

Dem later release Hayut from prison afta only five months.