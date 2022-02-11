Ademola Lookman: See why di England born Nigerian fit play for Super Eagles plus wetin to know about am

3 hours wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

England youth player Ademola Lookman fit be one of di players Super Eagles Head coach Augustine Eguavoen fit invite for di FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria.

Nigerians bin dey ask why NFF no invite am for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations wey end last Sunday.

But NFF President Amaju Pinnick reply say "FIFA neva give am clearance to play for Nigeria"

Why Ademola qualify to play Nigeria

Di Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday announce say dem don receive message from FIFA say Ademola Lookman fit play for Nigeria.

For di statement wey di Nigeria Football Federation Communications Department release, NFF say Emilio Garcia Silverio wey be FIFA Chief Legal and Complaint Officer, tell dem di decision of di Single Judge of di status Chamber of di Football Tribunal:

"Di request wey di NFF make to change di Association of di player Ademola Lookman don dey accepted.

"Di player Ademola Olajide Lookman don dey eligible to play for any team wey dey represent di NFF wit immediate effect."

Di General Secretary of di NFF Mohammed Sanusi dey happy as FIFA decide on di mata fast fast despite say na fresh application.

"We send di application on Wednesday night afta we put all di necessary documentation togeda, we dey happy to receive Di approval today."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ademola Olajide Lookman profile

Ademola Lookman dey play for Leicester City as winger for England.

E dey on loan from RB Leipzig for Spain.

Na October 20, 1997 im Nigerian parents born am for Wandsworth , London, England.

For im youth career, e play for Waterloo between 2008 and 2013.

For 2013-2015 e play for Charlton Athletic.

For im senior career, e play for Charlton Athletic too wit 45 appearances and 10 goals.

E don also play for Everton and Fulham.

E don represent England for different different junior football matches.

Di Under -19 for 2016.

Under- 20 between 2016 and 2017 and di Under-21 between 2017 and 2019.

E win di FIFA Under-20 World Cup wit England for 2017

Oda players wey switch Nationality to play for Nigeria

Footballers wey change Nationality to Nigeria According to FIFA, footballers get right to represent di kontri wey dem born dem , or di kontri of dia mama and papa.

Dis kain switch dey happun evriwia for di world.

And most of di current players for Nigeria Super Eagles switch nationality.

Some footballers wey switch nationality to Nigeria na:

Alex Iwobi - England

Leon Balogun-Germany

William Troost-Ekong-Netherlands

Tyronne Ebuehi -Netherlands

Maduka Okoye-Germany

Recently di likes of Bryan Idowu-Russia Cyril Dessers -Belgium Joe Aribo - England switch to Nigeria.