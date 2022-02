Valentine messages: 'I be Igbo, she be Yoruba but I no fit imagine life without her'

Dem no support media player for your device

Valentine messages: 'I be Igbo, she be Yoruba but I no fit imagine life without her'

7 minutes wey don pass

Dis na di love tori of Oluyemisi Dada and Godwin Chukwueze wey totori pipo.

Yemisi bin air Godwin messages for her Facebook DM from 2012 to 2020 before she finally respond one day.