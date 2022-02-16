Police go investigate Prince Charles charity

UK Metropolitan Police go investigate claim say Prince Charles charity give honours help to one Saudi citizen.

Di force say e dey investigate di alleged offences under di Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

Dem neva arrest or interview anybody under caution, di Met tok.

Di Prince Foundation say e go dey "inappropriate to comment on ongoing investigation".

But wetin we understand be say dem go continue to offer dia full co-operation to di Metropolitan Police.

Di Met decision to investigate dey come afta assessment of one letter wey, tori be say na Prince Charles former valet Michael Fawcett write am, appear for media for September last year.

Shortly afta dat, Oga Fawcett temporarily step back - and don resign since den - as chief executive of di Prince Foundation. Di charity don announce di investigation into di allegations.

Clarence House still dey insist say Prince Charles bin "no know of di alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on di basis of donation to im charities".

Im na president of di foundation but no dey involved with di governance, as di charity trustees dey oversee im everyday activities.

Di Metropolitan Police tok for dia statement say im decision to investigate alleged offences dey follow di "assessment of September 2021 letter. Dis dey related to media report wey allegedly offer help to secure honours and citizenship for one Saudi national".

E add: "Officers liaise wit Di Prince Foundation about di findings of one independent investigation into fundraising practices.

"Di foundation provide some relevant documents.

"Dis documents, we review dem alongside existing information. Di assessment show say investigation go start.