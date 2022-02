Professor of snake: 'Na di same snake wey pipo dey fear dey put food on my table'

46 minutes wey don pass

Meet Prof. Edem Archibong Eniang di 'professor of snake'.

Prof. Edem Archibong Eniang na lecturer for di department of forestry and wildlife for di University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom state for Nigeria.

E don dey teach about am for over 20 years now.