ASUP threaten strike: Nigerian Polytechnic lecturers wan resume strike - see why

Wia dis foto come from, Welcome to Kaduna polytechnic/Facebook

National president of di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) for Nigeria, say im union ready to go for strike.

But dis go happun afta dia meeting for March, 2022 if goment no fully implement dia agreement.

Anderson Umezurike Ezeibe say, e get "three standard issues" wey go warrant dis strike.

E say "if dem no handle dem successfully before we meet for di month of March, di union national executive council dey likely to review di decision e take to suspend dat strike for June last year."

Di ASUP President add say "our members ready to stop work anytime wey di national executive council give di directive."

ASUP sister union Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) begin strike early dis week, and now di polytechnic union dey threaten to begin dia own.

BBC Pidgin seek to find out why di polytechnic lecturers union dey plan to go on strike at dis time, and Oga Ezeibe say, "e no dey correct to say ASUP dey plan strike sake of ASUU begin new strike."

E add say every group for di education sector get dia own demands.

"E no get good time for strike and no bad time for strike."

Wetin Asup dey demand?

Ezeibe say dem dey fight for three main agreements.

Di first na di revitalisation funds wey goment promise to give dem but dem neva see shi-shi.

E say out of di 800 billion naira wey dem ask goment to take revitalise di sector, goment only agree to pay 15 billion naira, but dem neva see one kobo.

Di second tin dem dey fight for na renegotiation of conditions of service.

According to di national president, since dem begin dis discussion wit di goment for December 2021, di tok neva move forward.

In fact, dem neva even begin any serious tok for di mata, im add.

Di third important mata na issue of minimum wage.

For more than ten months goment still dey owe dem minimum wage wey dem begin implement two years ago.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Goment owned polytechnics for Nigeria gada millions of students across di west African kontri/

Wit di ongoing university lecturers union [Asuu] strike, if polytechnic lecturers (Asup) also down tools, e go see a lot of tertiary institution students out of school.

For many years now, lecturers for public universities and polytechnics don dey demand for beta welfare package from goment.

But, di Nigeria federal goment failure to honour agreements with di lecturers wey concern dia welfare, don make dis unions to go on many strikes.

So students of goment owned tertiary institutions no dey fit complete di stipulated years of dia course at once sake of dis strikes.