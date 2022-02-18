Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident kill 17 pipo, FRSC confam

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FRSC

Seventeen pipo die along Lagos-Ibadan expressway for Nigeria southwest, afta one passenger bus and tanker jam dem sef for head-on collision.

Public education officer for di Federal Road Safety Commission Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe, tell BBC say di accident wey happun around 5am near Ishara bridge involve one tanker wey bin dey come from Lagos and one Mazda bus wey bin dey come from Ibadan.

She say: "di suspected cause of di collusion na route violation and wrongful driving," dat mean say di drivers no maintain dia lane as dem dey drive.

Wia dis foto come from, FRSC

According to di commission dem no sure how many pipo bin dey involved for di accident but dem "identify a total of 17 bodies. We recognise one male, one female and one pikin while di odas burn beyond recognition.

E also add say e neva clear wetin cause di fire outbreak.

However, madam Okpe say dem don cari all di deadi bodi go di nearest mortuary, FOS Morgue, clear di road and now everywia dey free for pipo to move freely.

FRSC Ogun sector commander Ahmed Umar, say di crash na "avoidable one if pipo take caution and obey traffic rules and regulations."