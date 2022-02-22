Ilesha cult clash: Police confam cult clash kill five pipo for Osun

one hour wey don pass

Osun state police command on Tuesday don tok say five people dey killed, afta one violent clashes between two rival cult groups for Ilesa town.

Police tok tok pesin for di state, Yemisi Opalola, tok say di clashes bin happun late on Monday.

But anoda figure wey dey different from di one wey police give, be say na eight pipo bin dey killed.

How di clash happen.

According to witnesses di clashes happen for Osun Ankara, Iloro and Idasa areas, all dey Ilesa metropolis late on Monday.

E say di clashes bin involve one cult group (Black axe) wey dem dey call Aye and another rival group wey pipo sabi as Eiye, e also add say about six out of di eight pipo wey die, dey hit by stray bullet.

"Na Aye(Black Axe) bin come from outskirt of di town to attack Eiye group. e be like revenge attack.

Police tok-tok pesin Opalola say authorities don take action to stop further kasala, "more men don dey deployed to di areas wey dey affected.

Wia dis foto come from, OSUN STATE UNIVERSITY

Court clash no be something new for Nigeria.

No be di first time wey cult group go clash for Osun state be dis, different incidents of clashes don dey reported especially for schools.

For December last year, Suspected cultists bin set one Nigerian student on fire for Osogbo, di Osun state capital for South-West Nigeria.

Di school authorities bin release statement say, di victim, na part time final year Political Science student of di school.

Di school say di incident happun around Osunlepo - area of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday, December 11.

Di university public relations officer Ademola Adesoji bin say di school notice say Oke no show to write im final paper for afternoon and dem decide to contact im parents. Dem later discover say unknown cultists attack am on Saturday morning.

Who be di Black Axe?

Dem be one of di most notorious secret societies to ever come out of Nigeria.

Di Black Axe bin surface in di 1970s and dem be originally known as di Neo Black Movement. Diq founders say di aim of di group na to "liberate" di black race.

But for universities, di group no longer dey follow any political ideology. Instead, Black Axe members don chop accuse of plenti killings and sexual attacks.

Other Nigerian secret societies, also referred to as confraternities and campus cults, get names like Vikings, Eiye (a word for di local Yoruba language for bird), and di Buccaneers.

Dem get chain of command wey dey similar to militia groups, use code words and get insignia wey carry di favourite weapon of di cult, along wit di colour.

Dem dey promise dia members protection from rival gangs, but na mostly about power and popularity.

Nigeria don ban dis secret societies, and hundreds of members don gbab arrest and serve punishment over di years.