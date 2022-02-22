N450m Diezani Bribe: Ex Minister, Sarah Ochekpe, two odas chop six years jail term

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal Command, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, say dem don able to secure di conviction of one former Minister of Water Resources Sarah Ochekpe sake of say she get hand for fraud mata.

Di ex minister wey bin serve for di administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan dey convicted wit two odas, Evan Leo Sunday Jitong and Raymond Dabo.

Di two odas be deputy director for Goodluck/Sambo 2015 election campaign and former Acting Chairman of PDP, Plateau State respectively.

One Justice H. M. Kurya of di Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, na im sama di trio to six years imprisonment each by one amended three count charge wey dey around conspiracy and money laundering.

Tori be say dem allegedly collect di money, N450million from Fidelity Bank Plc through cash and wire transfer by some oil companies and former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence di outcome of di 2015 presidential election.

According to EFCC, Investigation bin show say 26th March, 2015, Fidelity Bank Plc, Jos main branch bin withdraw N450million from di Central Bank of Nigeria, and hand am over to di defendants in cash afta dem sign to collect am.

Although di defendants bin claim say dem hand over di money to late Senator Gyang Pwajok, di Plateau State PDP Governorship candidate for 2015,but dem no fit show any evidence to support di claim.

Di defendants dey convicted on count one, wey border on conspiracy to accept cash payment wey dey above threshold under di Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2012 (as amended) and sentence dem to three years imprisonment wit option of N2,000,000.00 (Two Million Naira) fine each.

On count two, di defendants dey convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment wit option of N2, 000,000 (Two Million Naira) fine each.

EFCC say di sentences go run consecutively.

Diezani don commot Nigeria go UK since 2015 afta EFCC begin drag criminal gbege wit her, di financial crimes bodi bin promise say dem go bring madam Madueke to answer her crime question.

Wia dis foto come from, DIETER NAGL/Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diezani dey face corruption charges for different kontries aside from Nigeria

Wetin be di accuse wey EFCC dey sama against Madam Diezani?

Dis mata first start for 2014, wen di Nigeria Central Bank Governor for dat time, Sanusi Lamido hala say $20bn of oil money dey miss wen Madam Diezani be oil minister, but she deny am dat time.

Later, di former minister come dey among three defendants wey EFCC drag go court on top three count charges

Di accuse be say dem deploy ova N362million derive from one $115m slush fund to influence di result of di 2015 presidential elections take favour di candidate of di party wey dey rule den, dat na People's democratic party, PDP.