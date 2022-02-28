Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine, Libya, Iraq - See timeline of five major invasions

Ukraine-Russia war 2022 enta day five on Monday 28 February.

Russia bin launch one major military assault against Ukraine early Thursday 24 February, 2022.

As fight continue for days afta Russian President Vladimir Puttin bin order make gbege burst for di kontri, many kontris don come up to show support to Ukarine.

some bin support through donations of moni, weapons, sateliteand oda things.

BBC Pidgin bring you time line of Five big invasions wey shake di world.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

By air, land, and sea, Russia don launch one deadly attack on Ukraine, one European democracy of 44 million pipo and its forces dey for di outskirts of di capital, Kyiv.

For months, President Vladimir Putin bin deny say e go enter im neighbour, but then he bin tear up one peace deal, and send forces across borders for Ukraine north, east and south.

Iraq invasion of Kuwait

Wia dis foto come from, COLIN DAVEY/GETTY IMAGES

Di Iraqi invasion of Kuwait be one operation conducted by Iraq for 2 August 1990, where dem invade di neighboring State of Kuwait.

And di invasion bin lead to seven-month-long Iraqi military occupation for di country.

Di invasion and as Iraq bin no gree to withdraw from Kuwait by deadline wey di United Nations give dat time bin lead to one direct military intervention by one United Nations-authorized coalition of forces wey United States bin lead.

Di events dey known as di first Gulf War, wey later lead to forced expulsion of Iraqi troops from Kuwait and di Iraqis bin sett 600 Kuwaiti oil wells for fire during dia retreat.

Afta den, for many years e bin get one kwanta and mystery wey surround di landing of BA flight 149 for Kuwait during one Iraqi invasion for 1990 wit di claim say di UK government dey use am for secret mission. Dis one den lead to passengers and crew suffer suffer and abuse for captivity for five months for 2021.

Israeli-Palestinian gbege

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Israeli Palestinian war

Di Israeli-Palestinian ksala be one of di world most enduring conflicts, wit how di Israeli bin occupy di West Bank and Gaza Strip wey reach 54 years of conflict.

World powers bin make various attempts to settle di conflict as part of di Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Afta di implementation of di Mandate for Palestine, wey include one binding obligation on di British goment to "establish one national home for Jewish pipo in palestine" di tension bin grow to sectarian conflict between Jews and Arabs.

Attempts to solve diearly conflict for di 1947 United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine and di 1947-1949 Palestine war, bin mark di start of di wider Arab-Israeli conflict.

Di current Israeli-Palestinian status quo start afta Israeli military occupy di Palestinian territories for di 1967 Six-Day War.

Iraqi invasion 2003

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hundreds of thousands pipo bin march through London in opposition to military action in Iraq

Di American invasion of Iraq for 2003 dey partially seen as one legacy of di 1991 Gulf War.

Di United States bin first enter war wit Saddam Hussein for 1991 to force im invading armies out of Kuwait.

At di end of di Gulf War, one truce wey leave Saddam Husseinfor power bin dey signed.

Di truce dey sealed by di United Nations wey bin establish di conditions wey America go allow Saddam Hussein to retain im position as Iraq president.

Di UN bin list wetin dem want ,dem callam resolutions, wey require make Saddam Hussein to disarm and to stop im programs to develop weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Dis weapons include nuclear, biological, or chemical weapons wey dey able to cause serious kasala and loss of life.

Without army stay for Iraq, di UN bin no dey able to make Saddam Hussein obey dia agreement.

E bin get round di economic sanctions wey dem sama am, interupt di UN inspectors, and avoid di terms wey dem agree until finally,for December 1998, e bin throw di inspectors out of Iraq join.

In response, President Clinton den fire 450 missiles enter Iraq. E dey known as Operation Desert Fox.

Hundreds of thousands of people wey di organisers estimate to be almost two million bin march through London against military action for Iraq.

President Clinton bin also beg Congress to pass di Iraqi Liberation Act (ILA), wey give di American President di go-ahead to use military means to helep di Iraqis wey dey try overthrow Saddam Hussein.

President Clinton den warn goments around di world about di serious threat Saddam Hussein show to international peace, and di USA called bin call for im removal from office.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Libya bin tear sake of violence from 2011 afta Col Muammar Gaddafi dey deposed

Libya Invasion

For 19 March 2011, one multi-state NATO-led coalition begin one military intervention for Libya.

Di reason be to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973, wey be answer to events during di First Libyan Civil War.

American and British naval forces bin fire over 110 Tomahawk cruise missiles, while di French Air Force, British Royal Air Force, and Royal Canadian Air Force bin undertook sorties across Libya and one naval blockade by Coalition forces.