Russia Ukraine crisis: 'I no know If I go see Ukraine again,' tok Pastor Sunday Adelaja

One Nigerian pastor wey dey base for Ukraine, wey also be di founder of Embassy of God church, Sunday Adelaja don tok about im experience as di invasion of Ukraine. by Russia dey continue.

Adelaja wey dey pastor one of di biggest churches for Ukraine say e don stay di kontri for 36 years and dem no believe say dis kain tin go happun sake of di way Russia and Ukraine dey live as brodas and sistas.

Di full-scale attack on Ukraine dey happun on several fronts afta Russia launch attacks from di east, north and south on Thursday.

"Many pipo don dey tok about possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia but we wey dey stay here find am impossible to believe sake of say Russia and Ukraine dey live like brothers and sisters. Even di President go tok say e no go happun, but for our very eyes e don happun."

"I no need to hear di news, I dey for my house wen I begin hear di noise, my house dey ten minutes away from Military bases, from 5.O clock from di very first bomb we wake up, my house and evribodi wey di leave around wake up sake of di sound of di blast."

''Di sounds start di same time 6 O'clock from Wednesday 24th of February, nobodi go forget dat day''

"We get church for here, our church No be just di largest for hia but di largest for Europe"

'Plenti Nigerians plus Ukrainians dey take shelter for my house'

"For my house now, we get a lot of students, Africans wey dey live for Ukraine, dem dey for di basement of my house right now, for my house we get a place like di bunker, wey dey secure,but apart from Africans and Nigerians wey dey my house, Ukrainians too dey my house, even Ukrainians wey dey live for di neigbour hood of our house come to hide for di basement(underground) of my house right now.

But personally, me and my wife comot sake of my profile."

" During war you no go tok say anywia dey safe, di bunkers, di underground, and wen you follow di orders of goment to no try to comot Kyiv, e dey more dangerous dan stay one place sake of di shootings.

" E dey safer for di designated places, especially di bunkers and underground wia pipo dey hide"

'To escape no easy'

"E no easy to escape at all, first of all e no easy to get car, petrol and fuel becos e dey almost impossible to get dat dem, and if you no get fuel you no go fit get transportation, to get Taxi you go wait for line for hours for days just to move from one place to anoda wey you got do ordinarily for 30 minutes becos di whole kontri dey try to escape."

"Sometime I go come out from di car, I go waka, I go run too, you just need to do evritin you need to do so dat you go get to a safer place.

E tell BBC Pidgin how dem dey manage food items and oda amenities for im house as bank and most of di shops don close down.

"For my house we get local pipo wey be members of our church wey we put to dey in charge of food and basic amenities for pipo, goment dey also try to cari food go give pipo wey dey hide for di bunkers sake of say to comot outside to go buy food fit dey dangerous. Most of di shops don already close and if you go outside you no dey sure say you go get wetin you dey find."

'Hope still dey'

Di emotional pastor wen im dey describe im life for Ukraine, tok say e no dey easy to leave all wetin pesin don work and achieve for life run comot.

"I don dey Ukraine for di past 36 years, pipo dey tok about to leave, but e no be all about leaving, you dey leave your whole life, mysef, my whole life endeavor and achievement, my whole work, evritin I don build all dis years, building di largest church for di kontri, leaving my members behind, church building wey cost millions, plenti church buildings, my own house, all my clothes, my wife, e be like na only toothpaste she cari and oda small tins, we no fit cari anytin, we just leave our whole life behind, even if you leave, you just dey empty, naked physically, morally, emotionally e worst pass anytin you fit imagine and you no go wish you enemy dis kain tin.

E fit escalate but as believers we get hope say no matter how di night dark reach a glorious morning go still come"

Cause of Russia and Ukraine war - Wetin Putin want?

For months now, Russia Vladimir Putin bin dey deny plan to attack Ukraine, but on Thursday e announce a "special military operation" for di kontri Donbas region.

Di announcement on live television bin dey followed by reports of explosions for Ukraine capital Kyiv as well as oda parts of di kontri.

Mr Putin latest actions dey come days afta e bone peace deal and order troops inside two eastern regions wey rebels dey hold, for im own words to "maintain peace".

Russia don deploy at least 200,000 troops near Ukraine borders in recent months, and fears dey say di latest move mark di first step of a new invasion.

Russia for a long time don stand against Ukraine move towards European institutions, both Nato and di EU.

Now, Mr Putin dey claim say Ukraine na toy of di West and no ever be proper state anyway.

E dey demand guarantees from di West and Ukraine say dem no go join Nato, one defensive alliance of 30 konties, and say Ukraine go demilitarise and become a neutral state.

As a former Soviet republic Ukraine get deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and dem dey speak well-well dia, but ever since Russia invade for 2014 those relations don get K-Leg.

Russia attacke Ukraine wen dem comot di pro-Russian president for early 2014. Di war for di east don claim more dan 14,000 lives since den.

Wen Russia invade Ukraine for 2014, rebels wey get President Putin support seize big areas of di east and dem don dey dig am out wit Ukraine army ever since.

One international Minsk peace accord happun but di gbege still continue and so Russia leader say e dey send in troops to di two areas wey di rebels dey hold.

UN Secretary-General don reject Russia use of di word peacekeepers.

Di West believe say Moscow dey plan new invasion of Ukraine, a kontri of 44 million pipo wit border wit both Russia and di European Union.