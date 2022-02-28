Oliver Barker court case: Ghana court remand #FixTheCountry campaigner in police custody for another two weeks

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nuno/BBC

FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor go dey inside police custody for another two weeks.

Lawyers for the de social activist challenge de jurisdiction of de Magistrate court to handle de case of treason felony.

De court insist say dem get jurisdiction over de case.

Mr Oliver Barker-Vormawor who vex over how de court dey handle de matter interrupt wit some comments.

De Presiding Judge, Eleanor Barnes advise am to shun dey interject when dem no invite am to speak.

But Mr Barker-Vormawor defy de judge, he san comment say "dis be kangaroo process."

De Presiding judge make dem throw am out of de court sake of dis.

De court after hearing de arguments of en lawyers remand and in police custody for another two weeks.

He go appear before court on March 15, 2022.

Charges against Oliver

Ghana FixTheCountry campaigner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor dey face treasonable felony charge.

Dis be after he make statements which dey suggest say he go make coup if govment pass E-Levy for Ghana.

He appear before de Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14 for de first time after en arrest.

Section 182 (b) of de Criminal Offenses Act dey describe treasonable felony as "attempt to carry out any plan by unlawful means which dey usurp executive power of State."

Police arrest di campaigner sake of post he share on social media which dey suggest say he dey go stage coup if govment pass de e-Levy.

"If dis E-levy pass after dis cake bullshit, I go do de coup myself. Useless army" Mr Barker-Vormawor post read.

Wia dis foto come from, Favour Nuno/BBC

Supporters of de FixTheCountry campaign describe en detention as unfair.