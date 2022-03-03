Ukraine-Russia war: Africans escaping Ukraine, How Africa vote on Russia attack

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, African woman sitdon for floor after she run away sake of Russia-Ukraine war

Ukraine before now na home to over 76,000 foreign students, according to goment data from 2020.

Nearly a quarter of di students come from Africa, with di largest numbers coming from Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt.

Di students - studying medicine, engineering and business - be one important part of Ukraine economy.

Nigeria airline Air Peace don confam say dem don deploy dia aircraft to evacuate Nigerians wey dey stranded for Europe as a result of di invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Dis na di first batch of Nigerians dem go evacuate since di war start eight days ago.

Di aircraft depart Nigeria at 2:20am today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland.

War bin start for Ukraine after Russia invade dia neighbour.

Since di war start, Russia don chop some sanctions from di international community and di sanction don also affect dia athletes wey suppose compete at di 2022 Winter Paralympics for Beijing.

Dis na latest pictures of how Africans dey escape Ukraine.

International Criminal Court for The Hague don launch one investigation into possible war crimes for Ukraine.

Thousands of African bin travel to Ukraine to hustle for greener pastures before dis provocations begin.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Africans and oda pipo run komot from dia house sake of Russia-Ukraine war

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Africans wey dey run komot from Ukraine as Russia invade di European kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Africans sitdon for floor to rest after dem run komot from dia house as Russia-Ukraine war continue

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Russia-Ukraine war make pipo run komot from dia house for Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, African woman hold her pikin for hand as she run away sake of di ongoing war for Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, iStock Wetin we call dis foto, Two Africans give diasef big hug as Russia-Ukraine dey go on

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, African man cover imsef wit duvet as sitdon to rest

You fit also read:

Nigerian evacuees wey escape Ukraine invasion by Russia don dey board plane from Poland to return home

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Di Nigerians wey bin run komot from Ukraine and land for Poland dey board plane to return to dia fatherland

Wia dis foto come from, Raphael Oni Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians for Poland dey board plane to return home after dem run komot from Ukraine

Wia dis foto come from, Raphael Oni Wetin we call dis foto, Russia-Ukraine war cause many Nigerians to run komot from di European kontri

How African kontris vote on UN resolution against Ukraine invasion

17 African kontris abstain from di vote at di UN General Assembly to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UN General Assembly vote in favour of one resolution wey condemn Russia invasion and ask make Russia immediately pull all dia forces comot from Ukraine.

Five kontries vote against condemning Russia invasion for di emergency UN General Assembly for New York.

Di UNHCR dey beg for nearly $2bn (£1.5bn) for relief operation as refugees hit one million.

Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?

Some believe say na personal obsession of President Vladimir Putin and odas say na attempt to return to a kind of new cold war.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine don trigger red flags in many foreign ministries around di world.

Russia invade Ukraine despite say international community advise dem against am.

Dem even threaten to sanction Russia if dem invade dia neighbour but di kontri no gree.