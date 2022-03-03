Ukraine-Russia war: Africans escaping Ukraine, How Africa vote on Russia attack
Ukraine before now na home to over 76,000 foreign students, according to goment data from 2020.
Nearly a quarter of di students come from Africa, with di largest numbers coming from Nigeria, Morocco and Egypt.
Di students - studying medicine, engineering and business - be one important part of Ukraine economy.
Nigeria airline Air Peace don confam say dem don deploy dia aircraft to evacuate Nigerians wey dey stranded for Europe as a result of di invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Dis na di first batch of Nigerians dem go evacuate since di war start eight days ago.
Di aircraft depart Nigeria at 2:20am today, Thursday, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland.
War bin start for Ukraine after Russia invade dia neighbour.
Since di war start, Russia don chop some sanctions from di international community and di sanction don also affect dia athletes wey suppose compete at di 2022 Winter Paralympics for Beijing.
Dis na latest pictures of how Africans dey escape Ukraine.
International Criminal Court for The Hague don launch one investigation into possible war crimes for Ukraine.
Thousands of African bin travel to Ukraine to hustle for greener pastures before dis provocations begin.
You fit also read:
Nigerian evacuees wey escape Ukraine invasion by Russia don dey board plane from Poland to return home
How African kontris vote on UN resolution against Ukraine invasion
17 African kontris abstain from di vote at di UN General Assembly to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine.
UN General Assembly vote in favour of one resolution wey condemn Russia invasion and ask make Russia immediately pull all dia forces comot from Ukraine.
Five kontries vote against condemning Russia invasion for di emergency UN General Assembly for New York.
Di UNHCR dey beg for nearly $2bn (£1.5bn) for relief operation as refugees hit one million.
Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?
Some believe say na personal obsession of President Vladimir Putin and odas say na attempt to return to a kind of new cold war.
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine don trigger red flags in many foreign ministries around di world.
Russia invade Ukraine despite say international community advise dem against am.
Dem even threaten to sanction Russia if dem invade dia neighbour but di kontri no gree.
Currently, Russia don chop some sanctions sake of dia action against Ukraine.