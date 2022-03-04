Russia-Ukraine war: Okoli Chukwudi Godday help Nigerian evacuees escape Ukraine invasion
Engnr Okoli Chukwudi Godday na Nigerian-Polish citizen wey dey live for Norway.
“Wen I hear about dis war, I rush down to di border – Polish border wit Ukraine so dem fit easily locate di embassy.”, Oga Okoli tok.
Im tok say im don dey wit Nigerian evacuees for three days
“Wen I hear say dem dey evacuate dem, I come di airport to extend my greetings to dem and also thank Nigerian embassy in Poland and di Ambassador for di good work.”, e add am.
Di Nigerian goment say e go begin repatriate im citizens wey wan return home from Ukraine neighbouring kontris on Thursday.
Di minister of foreign affairs Geofrey Onyeama say e get 5,600 Nigerians for Ukraine and most of dem na students
Imsay na to make sure say dem move to safety for neighbouring countries like Romania, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary before dem bring dem come back to Nigeria by air.
