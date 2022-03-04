Russia-Ukraine war: Okoli Chukwudi Godday help Nigerian evacuees escape Ukraine invasion

one hour wey don pass

Engnr Okoli Chukwudi Godday na Nigerian-Polish citizen wey dey live for Norway.

“Wen I hear about dis war, I rush down to di border – Polish border wit Ukraine so dem fit easily locate di embassy.”, Oga Okoli tok.

Im tok say im don dey wit Nigerian evacuees for three days

“Wen I hear say dem dey evacuate dem, I come di airport to extend my greetings to dem and also thank Nigerian embassy in Poland and di Ambassador for di good work.”, e add am.

Di Nigerian goment say e go begin repatriate im citizens wey wan return home from Ukraine neighbouring kontris on Thursday.

Di minister of foreign affairs Geofrey Onyeama say e get 5,600 Nigerians for Ukraine and most of dem na students