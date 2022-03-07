Tinnitus: 'E dey sound like train and cricket for my ear' - Monalisa Stephen

25 minutes wey don pass

You don experience dis kain tin like ringing or just sound for your ear wey only you go dey hear?

Dis na di tori of Monalisa Stephen, wey be Nigerian actress and body positivity advocate.

She share how one day she just wake dey hear sound like crickets for one of her ear and how di condition don affect her life.

Experts say di condition name na tinnitus.