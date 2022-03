Meet di “first” female commercial tricycle rider for Kano

Dem no support media player for your device

Meet di “first” female commercial tricycle rider for Kano

38 minutes wey don pass

Amina Ibrahim tok say she dey even tink of retirement and she go like dey drive keke for di rest of her life.

She claim to be di first female keke (commercial tricycle) driver for Kano state, northern Nigeria.