Kano zoo man wey dey feed lion and oda wild animals tok about im work

10 minutes wey don pass

Meet Mallam Abba Gandu from Kano state, northern Nigeria wey for di pass 50 years dey feed lions and oda wild animals for di Kano Zoo.

E don hold di job since dem open di zoo for 1971 and e tok say e go kontinu dis job bicos di animals be like "family" to am.