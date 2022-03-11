Stanley Obi and Sarah Mudge death: How ex-partner set Nigerian man and herself on fire for Australia

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Queensland community dey in shock afta Nigerian man Stanley Obi and im partner die for one domestic violence attack for New beth Australia,

Di 33-year-old die afta im ex-partner set im home on fire on Wednesday night.

Police confam say Sarah Mudge, 31, break into her ex-partner home on Wednesday night, pour petrol on Stanley Obi, im home and im new girlfriend as dem dey sleep and set dem on fire.

Dem call police to di New Beith home, wia di nurse and young father live wit im partner, as e burn to di ground.

Oga Obi and im girlfriend manage to escape di building, but Ms Mudge die for di fire.

Dem transport oga Obi to hospital for one critical condition wit burns covering 90 per cent of im body.

E die around 10pm on Thursday, according to reports from Australia local 9news.

Wetin eyewitness tok

Wia dis foto come from, 9news

Several neighbours, wey choose not to be identified tell 9news say dem witness di "horrific" ordeal as Oga Obi run from di house and beg dem to call police.

"Through di window, I see Stan house wey dem set ablaze - smoke dey come out from di windows," Obi neighbour tok.

Di man add say im see Obi partner dey run wit three small children, wey dey unharmed, but di neighbours believe dem also dey covered in petrol by Ms Mudge.

"I pick up di little one... and she dey soaked wit petrol," di neighbour tok.

"Wen I put her on my chest, my whole t-shirt dey soaked wit petrol.

"As soon as we close our eyes we get all dis flashbacks of wetin happun."

Another neighbour say Mr Obi beg for help, explain say im be nurse and im dey in critical condition.

"He just dey tell me say, 'I dey critical ... I need help straight away. Tell dem I dey critical, I go die," she tok

"E just dey very horrific, very confronting wetin we see. We just dey assure am say help dey on di way.

"We just do wetin we fit do...as we dey wait for di paramedics to arrive."

Another neighbour say di whole community feel di aftermath of di evening.

Police don reveal say Ms Mudge and Obi don previously get domestic violence orders against each other and say Ms Mudge bin recently lose custody of dia children.

One online fundraiser for Obi family say im bin dey celebrate im new chapter, describe am as "a very kind, compassionate young man".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also tok about di deaths.

"Na tragedy say dat young man lose im life overnight wit terrific burns to im body,"she tok.

she add am say "Domestic and family violence need to stop ... e get far too many tragedies,

"We need a society wey dey value equality and we dey respectful"

In the last financial year, police say dem don attend to 120,000 instances of domestic violence.