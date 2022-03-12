Raad accident: How 13 pipo burn beyond recognition for Ilorin-Ogbomoso express road accident

Wia dis foto come from, HARUNA YAHAYA Wetin we call dis foto, Dis foto no be di accident wey happun for Ilorin-Ogbomoso road. Di foto na for illustration purpose.

Thirteen pipo don burn to death for one fatal accident wey happun for Otte, Ilorin-Ogbomoso express road on Saturday.

Tok-tok pesin for di Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirm di incident to BBC Pidgin.

Ajayi tok say di 13 pipo wey die for di accident burn beyond recognition.

Im tok say di incident happun around 7am on Saturday afta Toyota 'Hummer' bus and Volvo trailer wey dem load wit cement collide.

According to Ajayi, di 'Hummer' bus bin take one way before di accident happun.

"Accident happun about 7am between 'Hummer' bus wey do go Katsina State from Lagos and trailer wey dey come from di north to Lagos.

"Di 'Hummer' bus bin take one way and run into di trailer.

"About 13 pesins wey dey inside di 'Hummer' bus lose dia lives. Dem burn beyond recognition. Oda pipo sustain injury," Ajayi tok.

Di Kwara State Fire Service also confirm di incident and dem tok say oda passengers bin dey rescued alive afta dem sustain burn injuries.

Tori be say di accident happun sake of speed limit violation, route violation and loss of control.

Dem don take di passengers wey sustain injury to di University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Di deadi bodi of pipo wey die for di accident don also dey deposited for di hospital mortuary.

Last month, seventeen pipo die along Lagos-Ibadan expressway for Nigeria southwest, afta one passenger bus and tanker jam dem sef for head-on collision.