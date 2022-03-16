Taiwo and Kehinde Apelehin on how dia different skin colour dey make pipo ask questions

Dem no support media player for your device

Taiwo and Kehinde Apelehin on how dia different skin colour dey make pipo ask questions

29 minutes wey don pass

"Wen pipo bin see our picture for social media, we bin get different comments: 'like weda dem change us for hospital or make our papa go check di DNA o!"

Dis na some of di reaction wey Kehinde and Taiwo Apelehin don ansa since dia mama welcome dem into dis world 25 years ago.

Di twins wey come from Lagos trend for Nigeria afta dem share dia birthday foto on social media wey make pipo shock say dem no look alike.

Taiwo and Kehinde say dis no be di first time dem dey get dat kain reaction from pipo even when dem dey young.

"Wen pipo first see us, dem go first doubt say we be twins. Dem no dey believe am."

Taiwo Apelehin dey live with albinism, while Kehinde dey dark skinned.

"Wen pipo ask us why we no look alike, I go tell dem make dem ask God" Taiwo tok for siddon interview with BBC Pidgin.

Kehinde say wen dem post dia foto for social media, dem get comments like "make una papa go do DNA, una sure say dem no exchange una for hospital"?

She say dis comments sometimes dey make her laugh.

"Some pipo also message us say dem get twins pikin wey be like us and dis one make me happy well-well say e get pipo wey dey look up to our tori", Kehinde tok.

Wetin make dia color different?

Taiwo say wen dia mama born dem, doctors tell her say na lack of melanin make one of dem dey live with albinism.

Melanin na natural skin pigment. Hair, skin, and eye color for pipo and animals mostly depend on di type and amount of melanin dem get.

"Wen she first born us and realise say one of her pikin white, she first shout say, wetin make my pikin white o"

"She bin no like albino from start, she dey always run from dem"

She explain say di doctors bin tell her mama dat time say e no dey abnormal to born twins like dat.

"Dem just advice her make she no expose.me to sun unlike Kehinde sake of my skin color"

"As you see us so, my mama no dey segregate us, she dey baff us with the same soap, take care of us the same way, na wetun help my skin be dat." Taiwo tok.

Di unidentical twins say dem still get wetin make dem look alike

Taiwo and Kehinde say even as dia colours dey different, dem still get physical features wey pipo go use sabi say dem be twins.

"Wen pipo look us well-well, dem go say our nose dey same o, some go even agree say we get di same kain body structure," dem tok.

"Dem go always be like, even you look dem well, you go sabi say dem be twins".

As pipo dey see dem differently, question dia DNA, di twins say dis one no dey encouraging for dia parents dem.

"If you see twins like us, make pipo no dey tok bad about dem, na God create us"

Taiwo add say even parents wey dey raise twins wey dey unidentical make dem no dey partial with dem.

"Make parents no dey like one pass di oda, make dem dey treat dem di same way".