Willie Obiano arrested: Rochas Okorocha, James Ibori, Bukola Sraki - Nigerian govnors wey EFCC don arrest at di end of dia immunity
Former Anambra state govnor Willie Obiano na di latest among di former Nigerian govnors wey di kontri corruption police don arrest afta dem loss immunity.
In recent years di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don arrest at least thirty (30) Nigerian govnors for different kains of charges at different times.
Most times dia offences dey include abuse of state contracts and diversion of goment moni for dia personal use.
According to Nigeria 1999 Constitution as amended, state govnor dey enjoy plenty power and dem dey control budgets wey big pass some African kontris own.
To protect di dignity of di office, part of di power wey state govnors for di kontri dey enjoy na power of immunity.
Section 308 of di 1999 Constitution as amended say:
"Notwithstanding anytin to di contrary for dis constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section, no civil or criminal proceedings go dey instituted or continued against pesin wey dis section apply during im period for office.
"Pesin wey dis section apply no go fit chop arrest or put for prison during di period either to pursue process of any court or odawise; and no process of any court wey require or force dis pesin wey dis section apply, fit dey aplied for or issued."
Diafore, EFCC only fit arrest any govnor only aft aim term for office don finish and im immunity expire.
Former Govnors wey EFCC don arrest
Since di beginning of di fourth republic for 1999 reach now, EFCC don arrest 30 govnors, Willie Obiano make am di number 31.
Willie Obiano
EFCC arrest di former Govnor Obiano on Thursday di 17 of March 2022.
Im arrest come di same day e hand over power give Govnor Charles Soludo.
Di corruption police say im im bin don dey dia watchlist since but dem bin no fit gbab am becos immunity bin cover am.
James Ibori
Ibori wey be di former govnor of Delta State for eight years (1999 to 2007) chop 13 years prison sentence for fraud of nearly $77m.
Di former govnor bin admit to 10 count charge of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering to South Crown Court for UK.
Ibori dodge capture for Nigeria but dem arrest am for Dubai for 2010, extradite or send am go UK.
Rochas Okorocha
Okorocha, wey be Imo state govnor between 2011 and 2019, chop EFCC arrest on 13 April, 2021 for im Unity House office for Garki, Abuja.
Dem accuse am of embezzlement and misappropriation of fund, allegation wey e don deny.
Okorocha EFCC arrest happun weeks afta Imo State Police arrest am for February 2021 on top accuse say e reopen one estate wey dem link to im wife.
Bukola Saraki
Former President of Nigeria Senate and former govnor of Kwara state, Olubukola Abubakar Saraki no escape di hand of di corruption police.
As senate president Saraki face corruption accuse and false declaration of asset.
Supreme Court acquit am for June 2018.
But EFCC for July 2021 detain Saraki on top new accuse of steling and laundering of public funds using friends and fake companies wey don dey give returns for many years.
Orji Uzo Kanu
Former Govnor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu collect 12 years prison sentence for fraud.
Di mata relate to di time wey oga Kalu bin govnor for Abia State although im later comot office to become Senator.
Court find Kalu, and two odas guilty of N7.65billion ($19.6m) fraud.
EFCC accuse Kalu and di two oda pipo say dem kolobi money wey bin belong to di south-eastern state between 1999 and 2007.
Peter Ayodele Fayose
For 2018 EFCC put former Ekiti state govnor Ayodele Fayose dia watch list so dat e no go escape aft aim handover power to new governor on October 16, 2018.
Twenty-four hours afta im leave office Fayose cari imsef submit for EFCC domot wit plenty drama as im carry plenty supporters follow body.
Fayose mata still dey court on amended 11 count charge of moni laundering.
Oda former govnors wey EFCC don arrest
- Gabriel Suswam of Benue state
- Audu Abubakar for Kogi State
- Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa state
- Aliyu Akwe Doma of Nasarawa state
- Joshua Dariye of Plateau state
- Jonah Jang of Plateau state
- James Bala Ngilari of Adamawa state
- Murtala Nyako of Adamawa state
- Ali Modu Sheriff of Borno state
- Danjuma Goje of Gombe state
- Jolly Nyame of Taraba state
- Sule Lamido of Jigawa state
- Aliyu Wammako of Sokoto state
- Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state
- Theodore Orji of Abia state
- Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu state
- Sullivan Chime of Enugu statt
- Ikedi Ohakim of Imo state
- Godswill Akpabi of Akwa Ibom state
- Diepreye Alamieyeseigha of Bayelsa state
- Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa state
- Lucky Igbinedion of Edo state
- Olugbenga Daniel of Ogun state
- Adebayo Alao-Akala of Oyo state
- Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo state