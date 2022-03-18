Willie Obiano arrested: Rochas Okorocha, James Ibori, Bukola Sraki - Nigerian govnors wey EFCC don arrest at di end of dia immunity

Wia dis foto come from, Obiano/Instagram

Former Anambra state govnor Willie Obiano na di latest among di former Nigerian govnors wey di kontri corruption police don arrest afta dem loss immunity.

In recent years di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don arrest at least thirty (30) Nigerian govnors for different kains of charges at different times.

Most times dia offences dey include abuse of state contracts and diversion of goment moni for dia personal use.

According to Nigeria 1999 Constitution as amended, state govnor dey enjoy plenty power and dem dey control budgets wey big pass some African kontris own.

To protect di dignity of di office, part of di power wey state govnors for di kontri dey enjoy na power of immunity.

Section 308 of di 1999 Constitution as amended say:

"Notwithstanding anytin to di contrary for dis constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section, no civil or criminal proceedings go dey instituted or continued against pesin wey dis section apply during im period for office.

"Pesin wey dis section apply no go fit chop arrest or put for prison during di period either to pursue process of any court or odawise; and no process of any court wey require or force dis pesin wey dis section apply, fit dey aplied for or issued."

Diafore, EFCC only fit arrest any govnor only aft aim term for office don finish and im immunity expire.

Former Govnors wey EFCC don arrest

Since di beginning of di fourth republic for 1999 reach now, EFCC don arrest 30 govnors, Willie Obiano make am di number 31.

Willie Obiano

EFCC arrest di former Govnor Obiano on Thursday di 17 of March 2022.

Im arrest come di same day e hand over power give Govnor Charles Soludo.

Di corruption police say im im bin don dey dia watchlist since but dem bin no fit gbab am becos immunity bin cover am.

James Ibori

Wia dis foto come from, METROPOLITAN POLICE Wetin we call dis foto, Dem release Ibori for December 2016 and deport am come back Nigeria.

Ibori wey be di former govnor of Delta State for eight years (1999 to 2007) chop 13 years prison sentence for fraud of nearly $77m.

Di former govnor bin admit to 10 count charge of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering to South Crown Court for UK.

Ibori dodge capture for Nigeria but dem arrest am for Dubai for 2010, extradite or send am go UK.

Rochas Okorocha

Wia dis foto come from, @realRochas/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Former Imo State Govnor Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha, wey be Imo state govnor between 2011 and 2019, chop EFCC arrest on 13 April, 2021 for im Unity House office for Garki, Abuja.

Dem accuse am of embezzlement and misappropriation of fund, allegation wey e don deny.

Okorocha EFCC arrest happun weeks afta Imo State Police arrest am for February 2021 on top accuse say e reopen one estate wey dem link to im wife.

Bukola Saraki

Wia dis foto come from, Bukola Saraki/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Former Nigeria Senate president, Bukola Saraki

Former President of Nigeria Senate and former govnor of Kwara state, Olubukola Abubakar Saraki no escape di hand of di corruption police.

As senate president Saraki face corruption accuse and false declaration of asset.

Supreme Court acquit am for June 2018.

But EFCC for July 2021 detain Saraki on top new accuse of steling and laundering of public funds using friends and fake companies wey don dey give returns for many years.

Orji Uzo Kanu

Wetin we call dis foto, Kalu na member of President Muhammadu Buhari's All Progressives Congress

Former Govnor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu collect 12 years prison sentence for fraud.

Di mata relate to di time wey oga Kalu bin govnor for Abia State although im later comot office to become Senator.

Court find Kalu, and two odas guilty of N7.65billion ($19.6m) fraud.

EFCC accuse Kalu and di two oda pipo say dem kolobi money wey bin belong to di south-eastern state between 1999 and 2007.

Peter Ayodele Fayose

Wia dis foto come from, Lere Olayinka Wetin we call dis foto, Ayodele Fayose

For 2018 EFCC put former Ekiti state govnor Ayodele Fayose dia watch list so dat e no go escape aft aim handover power to new governor on October 16, 2018.

Twenty-four hours afta im leave office Fayose cari imsef submit for EFCC domot wit plenty drama as im carry plenty supporters follow body.

Fayose mata still dey court on amended 11 count charge of moni laundering.

