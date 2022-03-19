Korra Obidi marriage: 'I miss my family, I just dey try to cope'

31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Justin accuse Korra of betraying am, and say she no dey bothered

Afta period of silence, Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi don come out come tok about di state of tins for her marriage.

For video wey she post for Facebook, she say "You fit see me, looking strong dancing, and because I dey try hold tins togeda. I wan dey strong for my girls"

She add say dance na di way wey she dey take cope.

Dis na di first time wey di dancer go address one post wey her husband make wey e say im wan divorce im wife of four years.

Di celebrity dancer tell her fans for di video say she bin no wan come out to tok on top say di internet no dey ever forget.

Even as she add say, "I wan apologize to my fans wey come my page see perfect marriage, and now tins dey fall apart".

"I dey sorry to all my queens wey dey look up to my marriage, say I wan get dat some day, say I don scata di illusion of perfect marriage,. Na just content creator I be."

'I no wan tok bad about my husband'

For di post wey her husband, Justin, bin put and on social media wey im don since delete, e tok say: "@korraobidi and I dey divorce. It's over! Pesin no go treat me like dis again. I bin do my absolute best to make am work".

Di couple bin marry for December 2017 and don get two pikin dem June and Athena.

On her part, Korra say: "I don dey see una comments and I just wan say I no go come here and tok bad about my husband because I no say e go dey damaging to my family and I no go do dat."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@korraobidi

Di Chiropractor bin reveal dis one for im social media wia e accuse Korra Obidi say she dey narcissistic and of cheating.

Howeva Korra no chook mouth put inside di accuse, she just tok say, "It takes two, for evri marriage, e takes two".

'I wan dey strong for my pikin '

She add say, "in time, wen I don strong, I go tok my own side of di tori. But till then abeg be kind with una words."

Di mama of two, hala say na only she one dey for her pikin dem for America and if she breakdown, her two year old, June and her new born baby Athena no go get any bodi as none of her family dey close by am.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@korraobidi Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin marry for December 2017

Since her husband accuse comot, di last time Korra tok anytin, na wen she thank her fans wey bin check up on her for Instagram tori.

Since dat time, she neva tok anytin and just dey release her dance video as usual, and e don make plenti pipo dey ask am, why she dey dance instead of to dey take care of her marriage.

She bin bion comot for some of di pipo wey bin ask her to dey stop posting videos say how she go take make money if she stop.

Wetin don dey happun for Korra Obidi marriage?

One week, afta di birth if dia second pikin, Justin Dean, enta social media to annouce di end of im marriage.

Last week, im bin reveal say e dey for di process to file for divorce afta four years of marriage.

E accuse Korra Obidi say she dey nonchalant of dia relationship.

And also refuse pipo thought say di reason for her "behaviour" na post partum depression.