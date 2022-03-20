National grid collapse update: How Nigeria restore normal light supply nationwide

20 March 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid happun first at 10:40 am on Monday 14 March, 2022.

Nigeria Ministry of Power don reveal how dem supply normal light nationwide afta di national grid collapse.

Collapse of Nigeria national grid two times inside one week bin leave millions of Nigerians for darkness.

During di blackout, electricity consumers across Nigeria, particularly for di commercial capital Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Anambra bin live inside darkness.

Dis national grid na di public electric power wey dey supply light to homes, offices and oda places all ova di west African nation.

BBC Pidgin observe say light don begin come small-small for parts of di affected areas.

But steady public power supply all over Nigeria na still headache even for di kontri economy.

Dis challenge na sake of say na just over 4000MW megawatts of electricity Nigeria get for di grid to supply over 200 million Nigerians.

FG explain cause of national grid collapse across Nigeria

Nigeria minister of power say na cut for one transmission line collapse bin cause di power outage.

Abubakar Aliyu add say dem make quick arrangement for some gas plants supply to boost di amount of megawatts for di grid.

Wia dis foto come from, John Onyi/PHEDC

Federal Ministry of Power explain di reason behind di system collapse wey lead to no light across di kontri.

According to statement from di Minister dem release on Saturday, di reason behind di blackouts nationwide bin dey because of one 330KV transmission line wey cut.

Dem also reveal say Nigerians lose about 1,100MW generation capacity for di national grid.

Di Power Ministry reveal say na sake of di blockage of gas supply to di Okpai, Calabar and di Afam VI power plants.

And also di water management system wey dey go on for di Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro power plants.

E further add say, because of di kasala, di oga Aliyu in quickly call meeting on Monday to take fix di kasala.

Wia dis foto come from, John Onyi, PHEDC

Key steps Ministry of Power take for normal supply of light

Here na di solutions wey di Ministry of Power bin bring to restore electric power supply.

Gas supply palava

Tori comot say gas bin no dey flow enta di Okpai, Calabar and di Afam VI power plants.

Ministry of Power tok say dis na wetin dem do to fix di wahala.

Dem don fix di gas pipeline to Okpai power plant wey pipo bin vandalize.

Dem go complete di "pigging" alias cleaning maintenance of di gas pipeline wey dey supply gas give Odukpani power plant by Monday March 21.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission don approve special gas pricing so dem go fit get gas sharp-sharp for di power plants wey di Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd own.

Dem don also gree to repair di Okoloma gas processing plant wey go fit benefit di Afam VI power plant.

Di Nigerian goment believe say dis one go fit add anoda 2,150 MegaWatts power generation.

New Okpai II power plant deal

Ministry of Power reveal say dem dey push for one sales agreement wey suppose dey between di Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Pl and di Nigeria Agip Oil Company [NAOC].

Dis sales agreement, for now, go introduce di Okpai II power plant join di national grid.

Di reasoning be say e go add extra 400 MegaWatts of power generation or di grid.

National grid system: How Nigeria electricity grid dey work?

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants.

Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

All of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60% shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.

Transmission Company of Nigeria dey only one and na di only company wey get di right to transport electricity for di kontri. E belong to di federal goment.

Ministry of Power reassure all electricity consumers say all relevant agencies inside di restoration of normal power supply dey charged to see di mata as emergency.