Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine war: Zelensky tell Putin to consider peace talks now

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky say time to tok to Russia don reach

Vladimir Putin Russia and Ukraine war latest update na say Ukrainian President don call on Russia to meet so dem go fit talk about di ongoing war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky bin make di call for one video address to di nation outside di Presidential Office.

Zelensky say dis na di time for Ukraine and Russia to meet for tok.

And na di time to restore "territorial integrity and justice" for Ukraine, di president add.

Zelensky appeal dey come afta fierce fighting dey continue between di two kontris.

Di provocations do last 23 days afta Russia bin launch full scale invasion of Ukraine.

"We dey always insist on negotiations. We bin don offer dialogue and solutions for peace.

"No be just for 23 days of invasion.

"And I want make everyone hear me now, especially for Moscow.

"Dis na di time to meet. Time to tok. Na time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine.

Putin no dey serious about peace toks

Wia dis foto come from, Contributor Wetin we call dis foto, Russian President Vladimir Putin

However, before Zelensky video address, one former Prime Minister of Russia no believe say President Vladimir Putin dey "serious" about peace toks.

Mikhail Kasyanov say Putin dey unlikely to offer any solution to di conflict "wey go comfortable for Ukrainian pipo".

Beyond di promise of neutrality - wey mean say dem no go apply to join Nato or di EU - Kasyanov believe say;

Putin go insist upon "official recognition" say Crimea dey part of Russia.

"Dis dey absolutely crucial, Mr Putin dey craze about Crimea," he tell BBC World News.

Kasyanov - wey be prime minister between 2000-2004 - say e dey doubt any deal wey be stuck as a result of current negotiations between di two sides.

E suggest say e dey merely affording di Russians "time to regroup".

Di former PM say Putin and im closest political padis dey "nervous" about di extent of di "devastating" economic sanctions wey di West hit dem.

Mikhail Kasyanov suggest say di Russian leader "no expect di sanctions go dey so harsh".

But he say any decision to stop di military operations for Ukraine "go be the beginning of im [Putin's] end".

"I think e go continue to oppress and increase di invasion," tok Kasyanov, e add join say e dey "very worried... say something awful fit happen for di battlefield".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Why Russia dey attack Ukraine?

Some believe say na personal obsession of President Vladimir Putin and odas say na attempt to return to a kind of new cold war.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine don trigger red flags in many foreign ministries around di world.

Russia invade Ukraine despite say international community advise dem against am.

Dem even threaten to sanction Russia if dem invade dia neighbour but di kontri no gree.

Currently, Russia don chop some sanctions sake of dia action against Ukraine.

Russia launch a major military assault against Ukraine early Thursday 24 February, 2022.

Moscow launch di invasion despite international beg-beg for peace and di threat of severe punishment from di West.