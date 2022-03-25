Ghana vs Nigeria play off: Predictions on 2022 World cup qualifiers, social media react

Ghana Black Stars and Nigeria Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifier first leg play-off stage don set.

Baba Yara Sports Stadium inside Kumasi go come alive from 7:30PM Ghana local time on Friday [wey be 8:30PM Nigerian time].

Dis go be 57th instalment of one of di most ogbonge rivalries for international football.

Nigeria dey look to reach one fourth successive World Cup finals, and a sixth since 1994.

While Ghana wan make amends for missing out for 2018 football mondial for Russia.

But na only one heavyweight nation go make am through di final stage of African qualification for Qatar 2022.

Na five spots dey up for grabs, but di Super Eagles and Black Stars sabi say both of dem no go fit progress.

And one of dem must come top wen dem lock horns.

Ghanaians and Nigerians don enta social media space on match day to express support for dia team.

Ghana and Nigeria don get rivalry for sports, as well as in music and lifestyle plus di popular 'Jollof wars'.

Ghana Vs Nigeria predictions - Wetin social media users dey tok ahead of di match?

John Dumelo don vow to use bare leg waka from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria win di game.

Di popular Ghanaian actor and politician post dis one for one Twitter post wey don gada engagement.

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ergga also chook mouth for di mata as im beg Super Eagles to win di match .

Anoda Nigerian social media user write passionate letter to di Super Eagles.

Some pipo believe say na Ghana go win di game:

One former Ghana international want Black Stars players to be like wounded Lions today.

Asamoah Gyan say make dem use dat feeling enta di Baba Yara Stadium and face di Super Eagles of Nigeria.

For some e sure for dem say Nigeria go win di game:

Some Twitter users also drop dia predictions for di games:

Di social media reaction start wit tok-tok about the game and some predictions but e still get network of bants and dis na some of di funny comments we see:

Ghana vs Nigeria head to head

De last time dis two kontris meet, na for 2011 but games between de two go way back as 1950.

Ghana and Nigeria don meet 56 times across all competitions. De Black Stars don win 25 while de Super Eagles don win 12 and de oda 19 games end for draw.

Playing Ghana away from home never really favour Nigeria as dem don lose 16 times weneva dia West African rival host dem. Six end for draw.

Na only one time Nigeria win out of de 23 times wey Ghana don host.

Ahead of de World Cup qualifier match between Ghana and Nigeria, Super Eagles Head Coach, Augustine Eguavoen say de team no go make di same mistakes wey dem make for AFCON 2021 wey Cameroon host.

E talk BBC News Pidgin dis one afta di senior football team do press conference for Abuja on 23 March.

"E for beta make we lose one match for de group stage, den win de cup dan to win all come lose di most important match.

"We don learn from all our mistakes and e no go happun again, dis match dey important and na two-legged affair.

"We go try get sometin for dia (Kumasi) come finish am for here"

Eguavoen add say all de players dey kamkpe and ginger full dia bodi to play di match to qualify.